Galway Family’s new camping cookbook gains international recognition in Gourmand Awards.

Camping Soul Food, the bumper 64 meal cookbook (with a difference) written and tested out in 2020 by the Buggans family has been nominated in three categories at the Gourmand Awards. The book will represent Ireland across three categories Family, First and Self Published.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau. Every year, they honor the best food and wine books, printed or digital, as well as food television. In 2021 there will be 80 countries and regions represented.

Since publishing their book in May of this year, Camping Soul Food has sold close to 3,000 books and is stocked throughout Ireland at independent retailers.

The book idea was born after countless trips, which started with surviving on burgers and pasta-pesto, Carrie, Mal and Easkey (The Buggans Family) got more experienced and learned about cooking hacks with limited space, prioritizing the fridge to store beers and refreshments, and how much more enjoyable brilliant tunes are when you’re outdoors with tasty grub.

What started out as a random collection of notes and scribbles and promises of “one day, we’ll write a book” has finally come to fruition, due in no small part to the year that 2020 was.

The dishes can be cooked anywhere that your travel and adventure take you (it could be just the backyard or local park!). All this food and music magic has been created by the Buggans’ family – a little family of three who love exploring in their campervan around Ireland.

"The response to our book has been amazing. For something we only made to create a memento for Easkey to be nominated for three awards with the best in the business as well as representing Ireland, well that's a dream come through. We've just been letting the fact that well we are authors sink in now imagine how much craic we will have telling people we are recognized internationally for our tunes and food pairings! It is the best," explained Malachy Duggan of Camping Soul Food.

