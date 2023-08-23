Will Ferrell paid a visit to Hellfire Dublin before he gets down to business contributing to the Dan Patrick Show for Saturday’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“We were beyond delighted to have the brilliant actor Will Ferrell dine with us last night!!” Hellfire Dublin said on social media today, August 23.

“Thank you so much for joining us at Hellfire."

Ferrell was pictured alongside Rapisardi Roberto, the General Manager of Hellfire Dublin, which is located in Temple Bar.

Ferrell was at Hellfire Dublin on Tuesday with some of the crew of the Dan Patrick Show, which is broadcasting from 9 College Green in the Temple Bar district from today, August 23 through Friday, August 25.

The US sports radio show is in Ireland in the lead-up to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which will see Notre Dame take on Navy this Saturday in the Aviva Stadium.

Ferrell will be joining the radio program for three days in Dublin, "providing his perspective on news in the world of sports."

Of course, Ferrell, who has roots in Co Longford, is no stranger to Ireland. The "SNL" alum who recently featured in "Barbie" was presented the James Joyce Award for Comedy at University College Dublin in 2008.

Donning an Irish rugby kit for the event, Ferrell said: “I’m committed to my Irish roots. James Joyce spent a lot of his life living outside of Ireland.

“I too have spent a lot of time living outside of Ireland. But it doesn’t make me any less Irish. I’m so committed in fact that I will continue to drive on the left-hand side of the road.

“Will it be dangerous? Yes. Is it illegal? Highly. But that’s just how committed I am.”

Leaning to the best - or worst? - Irish American stereotypes, Ferrell appeared on the 2015 St. Patrick's Day episode of "The Late Show With David Letterman" dressed as, you guessed it, a leprechaun and sang, you guessed it, "Danny Boy."

In 2018, the Irish American funnyman was rumored to have bought luxury digs in Co Cavan.

And just last year, Ferrell delighted fans when he toured around Dublin, Cork, and Kerry.