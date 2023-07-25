Nicola Coughlan got back to her Galway roots over the weekend for the opening of the new "Barbie" movie, in which she has a small role.

Coughlan, who plays 'Diplomat Barbie' in Greta Gerwig's smash-hit new film, joined in on the pink-hued opening weekend at Pálás Cinema in her native Co Galway.

“What a wee(ken)d!!” Pálás Cinema, an arthouse cinema and bar in Galway City Centre, said on social media on Sunday, July 23.

“The release of these two amazing movies has made this a record breaking weekend for Pálás - and then to top it all off we had a visit from a real live Barbie; Nicola Coughlan and her family!"

Pálás encouraged viewers to don "Barbie and Ken inspired costumes" while it also touted specialty cocktails for the opening weekend of "Barbie."

Afterward, the Galway cinema said they had "the best (and our biggest) weekend ever" thanks to the so-called 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon - the much-hyped premiere weekend for both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

According to Comscore data cited by IFTN, "Barbie" won the weekend box office battle in Ireland raking in €2,098,132, while the Cillian Murphy-fronted "Oppenheimer" landed in second with an impressive €1,134,635.

36-year-old Coughlan, who rose to fame as wee Clare Devlin on the smash hit series "Derry Girls" and later on "Bridgerton," recently revealed how she nearly missed her chance on being in "Barbie."

Writing on Instagram the day after the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Coughlan recalled: “I auditioned for Barbie back in January 22 when I was on holiday with friends, I’d packed one random hot pink dress I hadn’t worn at all and when I had to make my audition tape I thought- this is fate, I have a dress in Barbie Pink!

“I have been obsessed with Greta since 'Frances Ha,' that movie (and all her movies since) have made such a huge impact on me and the prospect of working with her was something I couldn’t even have imagined.

“When I found out she wanted to have me be part of @barbiethemovie, and then that I probably wouldn’t be able to make it work because of my schedule I was firstly elated and quickly heartbroken. So when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly my answer was an immediate, and very emphatic yes.

“I don’t have the words to describe this movie, when I wasn’t beaming at the screen with how joyful it made me, or laughing so hard at Ryan Gosling (immediate Oscar TBH) it made me cry unexpected tears.

"Greta and Noah have written the most beautiful, hilarious script and Margot has made it come to life- not only as the perfect Barbie but as an incredible producer.“

"It’s just the most special thing I’ve seen in a long, long, long time and I can’t wait to watch it again 💖”