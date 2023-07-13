Nicola Coughlan, a native of Co Galway, wrote about her experience playing a small role in the new "Barbie" movie the day after the film's European premiere in London.

“I auditioned for Barbie back in January 22 when I was on holiday with friends, I’d packed one random hot pink dress I hadn’t worn at all and when I had to make my audition tape I thought- this is fate, I have a dress in Barbie Pink!” Coughlan wrote on Instagram today, July 13.

“I have been obsessed with Greta since 'Frances Ha,' that movie (and all her movies since) have made such a huge impact on me and the prospect of working with her was something I couldn’t even have imagined.

“When I found out she wanted to have me be part of @barbiethemovie, and then that I probably wouldn’t be able to make it work because of my schedule I was firstly elated and quickly heartbroken. So when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly my answer was an immediate, and very emphatic yes.

“I don’t have the words to describe this movie, when I wasn’t beaming at the screen with how joyful it made me, or laughing so hard at Ryan Gosling (immediate Oscar TBH) it made me cry unexpected tears.

"Greta and Noah have written the most beautiful, hilarious script and Margot has made it come to life- not only as the perfect Barbie but as an incredible producer.

“It’s just the most special thing I’ve seen in a long, long, long time and I can’t wait to watch it again 💖”

Coughlan, who shot to fame as the lovable wee Clare on "Derry Girls" and later on "Bridgerton," joined the A-list cast of Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated new film "Barbie" on Wednesday, July 12 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

Makeup guru Pat McGrath shared a behind-the-scenes look at Coughlan getting glam for the “Barbie” premiere, hailing the Galway girl as a "McGrath Muse:"

"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21.