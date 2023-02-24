One of the most hotly anticipated films of summer 2023 is Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie," based on the iconic blond Mattel doll of the same name.

The film is chock-a-block with stars including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as the dreamboat Ken, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Kate McKinnon, and Co Galway’s own Nicola Coughlan.

It’s going to be “one of the best movies ever made,” Coughlan told the UK Evening Standard last week. She spoke to the paper at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK honors event in London where she collected a breakout star award. She said her time on screen in "Barbie" is minimal, but worth every second.

“I am so excited for 'Barbie,'" Coughlan said. "I could only do the tiniest bit. I’m in it for 20 seconds, if even that.

"When Greta asked if I wanted to do it, I was like, if she wants me to clean the floors in the studio I’ll do it."

Coughlan had the chance to meet Gosling while on set, but told the Standard that she was too overcome and declined.

“They asked if I wanted to meet him, and I was like, ‘I can’t. I’m a human. I know my limits. I can’t meet a shirtless Ryan Gosling, I can’t do it.’”

Saoirse Ronan was also supposed to have a role in "Barbie," but scheduling conflicts were a problem. She and Gerwig are close colleagues, having collaborated before on the Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird" and "Little Women."

Ronan told People last year: "I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were (filming) there. There was a whole character I was going to play – another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."

