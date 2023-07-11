Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet were due to have a "speciality cameo" in Greta Gerwig's new "Barbie" movie.

Ronan and Chalamet, widely considered the best of the best in young Hollywood, previously starred together in Gerwig's "Lady Bird" and her adaptation of "Little so it's no surprise the director wanted to reunite.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Gerwig said of the potential Ronan - Chalamet "Barbie" appearance: “Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because she [Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant.

“But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed.

“But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Ronan was producing for "The Outrun," which she also stars in, during the filming of "Barbie." The new film is in post-production.

Greta Gerwig had planned cameo appearances for Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in #Barbie that eventually got scrapped: “It felt like doing something without my children.”pic.twitter.com/OPU3nHw8oe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 10, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Ronan previously shared her displeasure about missing the opportunity to be in "Barbie," telling People Magazine: "I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there."

She added: "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie.

"I was gutted I couldn't do it."

While Ronan isn’t making a “Barbie” appearance, fellow Irish actress Nicola Coughlan does feature in the buzzy new flick as a 'diplomat' Barbie. The Co Galway native said earlier this year that she thinks "Barbie" is going to be “one of the best movies ever made."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21 - the same day as Christopher Nolan's new film "Oppenheimer" starring Co Cork native Cillian Murphy.