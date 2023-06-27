Liam Neeson features in a new video for Upstate Films, a nonprofit that runs two movie theaters in upstate New York.

“So, Upstate Films. Be there. Support it. OK?” Neeson says in his "Straight Talk" video spot that was shared on the Upstate Films Facebook page on June 14.

Upstate Films captioned the video: “Liam Neeson wants YOU to become an Upstate Films member!

“Join our not-for-profit organization for benefits (free screenings, members' discounts) and for the knowledge you are supporting your community and the art of cinema.

“The first $25,000 of memberships and donations in June will be matched dollar for dollar by a generous donor!"

More information on how to support Upstate Films is available here.

Upstate Films operates Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck and the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, both of which, as Syracuse.com notes, are not far from Neeson’s home in Wassaic.

Co Antrim native Neeson is no stranger to lending his voice to causes he supports. He has defended New York City's horse-and-carriage drivers, he featured in UNICEF's 'Get a vaccine give a vaccine' Irish campaign, he's urged support for Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, and he rallied support for the refurbishment of the train station featured in "The Quiet Man."

Neeson, who recently celebrated his 71st birthday, starred in the 1930s-set crime caper "Marlowe," based on the book by John Banville, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, "In the Land of Saints and Sinners," in which Neeson stars alongside fellow Irish actors Ciarán Hinds, Kerry Condon, Colm Meaney, and Sarah Greene, is in post-production after filming in Ireland.