Happy birthday, Liam Neeson! Today we celebrate the birthday of one of the most popular Irish actors by taking a look back on some of his best film roles.

From Irish revolutionary Michael Collins, to the heroic Oskar Schindler, and even Batman’s arch-enemy, Oscar-winner Neeson has had quite a career.

Here's a look at some of our favorite Liam Neeson movie roles:

Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

One of the main protagonists in the first of the prequels, Liam Neeson plays a Jedi Knight and the mentor of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Alistair Little in Five Minutes of Heaven

Neeson plays a former leader of an Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) cell who killed a Catholic in his house in Lurgan, Northern Ireland in front of his little brother. Having served 12 years in prison, and after 33 years, a TV production brings Little and his victim’s brother together.

Peyton Westlake in Darkman

Neeson plays a superhero and scientist Peyton Westlake who was attacked and left for dead by ruthless mobsters. He produces a synthetic skin which he uses to disguise himself and seek revenge.

Brian Mills in Taken

Neeson plays former CIA agent Mills ... with a very particular set of skills...and travels to Paris to rescue his captured daughter. The film, an unexpected hit, had two sequels.

Henri Ducard / Ra's al Ghul in Batman Begins

Ra's al Ghul is a mentor and trainer to Bruce Wayne. He recruited him into the League of Shadows to destroy Gotham City. A rare occurrence where the soft-voiced actor plays the baddie!

Michael Collins in Michael Collins

In the title role of Michael Collins, the actor played the Irish patriot and revolutionary who died in the Irish Civil War.

Alfred Charles Kinsey in Kinsey

Neeson plays the title role as the famous pioneer in the area of sexology.

Rob Roy MacGregor in Rob Roy

Rob Roy tells the tale of an 18th-century Scottish clan chief, Neeson of course, who battles with an unscrupulous nobleman in the Scottish Highlands.

Oskar Schindler in Schindler’s List

This incredible movie is the story of Schindler (played Neeson) a greedy German businessman who becomes an unlikely humanitarian amid the barbaric Nazi reign when he feels compelled to turn his factory into a refuge for Jews.

*Originally published in June 2016, updated in June 2020.

What's your favorite Liam Neeson movie? Let us know in the comments section, below.