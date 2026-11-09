An infectious foot-stomping trad song with an unlikely chorus and a potentially lifesaving message is bringing hemochromatosis, the inherited iron overload condition known as the ‘Celtic Curse’, to the airwaves across Northern Ireland.

A group of leading Northern Ireland musicians is hoping to get people singing a word that could help save lives: hemochromatosis.

Conceived and created by Belfast-based Genesis Advertising, the song Hey Ho! Hemochromatosis is performed by The Celtic Curse, a specially assembled group of accomplished traditional musicians fronted by Stephen Butler, who himself lives with the condition.

Featuring bodhrán, whistle, accordion, fiddle, guitar, and banjo, the song turns one of medicine's more difficult-to-pronounce words into an unforgettable chorus, encouraging listeners to recognize potential symptoms and understand their inherited risk.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Launched on Monday, 2 November 2026, and running throughout the month, the campaign is the latest installment of Genesis Advertising's hemochromatosis awareness initiative, now in its third year, with support from partners including Hemochromatosis UK, Hagan Homes, SMR Research, The Soundhouse NI, Andy Young and generous media owners.

The campaign highlights an estimate that one in 10 people in Northern Ireland have genetic variants associated with an increased risk of iron overload.

Genesis Chief Executive Stephen Bogan, who was diagnosed with hemochromatosis in 2018, said:

“When I was diagnosed, I couldn't believe how little awareness there was of the condition, particularly here in Northern Ireland. Knowing what I know and the position I'm in, I felt I had a duty to do something. We believe this song will save lives. The more people who hear it, the more people might recognize the condition, get checked, and be treated before serious damage occurs. So, we're asking everyone to share the song and broadcasters everywhere to play it. Share the song. You could save a life.”

Genesis Creative Director Darren Lyttle explained the thinking behind the unusual musical approach:

“For generations, traditional music has passed down our stories, culture and heritage. But other things are passed down too, often without us knowing - like haemochromatosis. So, in the year of the Fleadh, what better way to raise awareness than through a traditional song? And we've ended up with a genuinely infectious, foot-stomping tune with the most unlikely chorus imaginable: ‘Hey Ho! Haemochromatosis!’ Our hope is that people will enjoy the song, sing along and share it, and in doing so, help spread a potentially lifesaving message.”

Research by SMR following the original awareness campaign found recognition of the word hemochromatosis rose from 22% of Northern Ireland adults in October 2023 to 48% in January 2024, although more than half still did not recognize the condition.

Filmed at Belfast's Morning Star pub, the music video brings together traditional music, humor, and a serious public-health message. The full song will be released for radio, digital audio, and video, with a special 130-second UTV ad-break takeover scheduled for 11.15pm on Tuesday, 3 November. A mix of 60- and 30-second television, video, radio, and cinema advertisements will also run throughout November, supported by digital and social content.

Broadcasters are being encouraged to play the full track, while the public is being invited to share it with friends and family.

Genetic hemochromatosis causes the body to absorb too much iron from food. Its association with Irish and Celtic ancestry has earned it the nickname ‘The Celtic Curse’.

Symptoms can include persistent fatigue, joint pain, and brain fog. Without treatment, iron can accumulate in organs and tissues, potentially causing serious complications including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, heart disease, and, in some cases, premature death.

Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent serious damage. Treatment usually involves regular blood removal, known as venesection. Some patients may also be eligible to donate blood. Anyone concerned about symptoms or family history should speak to their GP.

Welcoming the new campaign, Neil Irwin, Philanthropy Manager at Hemochromatosis UK, said: “Hemochromatosis can cause serious harm when it goes undiagnosed, but early diagnosis and treatment can prevent that. We believe this imaginative campaign from Genesis Advertising has the potential to save lives by helping people recognize a condition they may never have heard of. We will share the song through our international network, reaching Irish communities in America, Australia, and beyond. It's a message for families here and for those whose roots are in Northern Ireland.”

Stephen Butler, lead singer of The Celtic Curse, and also lead singer and manager of Thunder Rolls, The Garth Brooks Tribute Show, and The Liberals Wedding Band, said: “Having hemochromatosis myself makes this much more than another performance. I know first-hand how important it is to get diagnosed and treated.

“Since receiving treatment, I’ve been able to continue doing all the things I love - performing, coaching football and being an active dad to my two young children. I lead a busy life, often working nights in entertainment, and I’m grateful that treatment has allowed me to keep doing that.

“If singing the name of this condition helps someone remember it, recognize the symptoms or ask about their family history, that could make a real difference. We want people singing along, sharing the song, and starting conversations. It really could help save lives.”

Listen to Hey Ho! Hemochromatosis by The Celtic Curse:

The song is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Visit Haemochromatosis.org.uk for further information about the condition, its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.