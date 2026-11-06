Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has teamed up with Elton John for a reimagined take on John's holiday hit “Step into Christmas."

"I’ve loved CMAT since I first heard her and saw her videos years ago," Elton John said while announcing the new festive collab.

"She has this incredible personality and a wicked sense of humour.

"You can tell she has Rock n Roll and Country and Americana at the heart of what she does - we’re kindred spirits in so many ways. And that’s why I was so thrilled with the idea of us collaborating on 'Step Into Christmas.'

"She’s done an amazing job, and I can’t wait for you all to hear it!"

Available exclusively on Amazon Music, CMAT and Elton John's new take on the Christmas classic "retains the original’s lively rock ’n’ roll rhythm and joyful singalong chorus, while bringing a fresh new feel with CMAT’s undeniably vibrant vocals and new musical elements."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

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CMAT, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, was born in Dublin and raised in Dunboyne, Co Meath, giving rise to her nickname 'The Dunboyne Diana.'

On Spotify, she has more than 1.5 million monthly listeners, with "When a Good Man Cries," "Take a Sexy Picture of Me," and "EURO-COUNTRY" among her top hits.

She has won three Choice Music Prizes and, earlier this year, won the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for her album "Euro-Country."

On Halloween, CMAT teased her forthcoming collaboration by dressing up as the 'Rocket Man' singer himself.

"Yup Elton," she captioned her post, with John chiming in in the comments: "Darling, @cmatbaby! You absolutely nailed it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cmat (@cmatbaby)

You can listen to "Step Into Christmas" by Elton John and CMAT here, via Amazon Music: