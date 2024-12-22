Hozier masterfully covered The Pogues' Christmas classic "Fairytale of New York" when he was featured as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on December 21.

The ballad, originally written and recorded by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, is a beloved Irish Christmas song.

Hozier's performance of "Fairytale of New York" was loaded with poignancy - it was the final bit of of "SNL's" 2024 portion of its milestone 50th season, it was performed just days after the anniversary of Kirsty MacColl's death, and comes just days before what would have been singer Shane MacGowan's 67th birthday.

The setting, of course, was equally as poignant - singing "Fairytale of New York" on perhaps the most iconic show to ever be filmed in New York City needs no explanation.

The song, however, has been the focus of debate in recent years for lyrics that include "slut" and "faggot." Both of those words were removed from Hozier's "SNL" performance, swapping in "hag" and "you're haggard" instead.

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Hozier was the musical guest on Saturday night as Martin Short took over hosting duties. The episode had several special guests: Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy, as well as Emma Stone, who gave Hozier a big hug during the show's bow.

Earlier in the episode, Hozier - not surprisingly - performed his chart-topping hit “Too Sweet.”

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Hozier's appearance on "SNL" on December 21 comes more than a decade after he made his debut on the Studio 8H stage - on October 11, 2014, he performed his breakout hit "Take Me To Church" as well as "Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene” during the third episode of Season 40, where Bill Hader hosted.

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Can't get enough of Hozier singing "Fairytale of New York"? Check out this clip of him singing it alongside Glen Hansard and Imelda May during the Christmas Eve busk in Dublin in 2016: