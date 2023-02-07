Dermot Kennedy, one of Ireland’s biggest break-out musical acts in the past few years, hit another career milestone having performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on February 6.

Kennedy was in NBC Studios on Monday, February 6 to perform his original song “One Life” off of his newest album “Sonder,” which was released back in November.

“Our next guest kicks off his North American tour in May,” Fallon said while introducing Kennedy, adding, “and everyone in our audience is going home with tickets to a show!”

Watch Dermot Kennedy perform "One Life" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon:"

“Well this is exciting!” Kennedy said on Twitter the day before his Jimmy Fallon performance.

Indeed, the Irish singer-songwriter who used to busk on Grafton Street has been traversing an ‘exciting’ path to fame.

Kennedy, a 31-year-old native of Dublin, released his debut major-label studio album "Without Fear" in October 2019. The album, which featured hits "Outnumbered" and "Power Over Me," went to number 1 on the Irish, UK, and Scottish charts, and reached 18th on the US Billboard charts.

His second album "Sonder," which was released in November, has also gone to number 1 on the Irish, UK, and Scottish charts, and has reached 74th on the US Billboard charts.

Kennedy is now in the midst of prepping for his "Sonder" world tour, which kicks off in Germany on March 2 before landing in North America on May 6.

Likely to be a highlight of the "Sonder" tour is Kennedy’s gig at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 14.

Dermot was 🔥 on #FallonTonight last night. Can't wait for his performance at The Garden on Jun 14! pic.twitter.com/2GJgQqIdKf — MSG (@TheGarden) February 7, 2023

"Half of Ireland coming over for it," Kennedy said on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last November of his MSG show.

"It's going to be brilliant," he said, adding, "It's been a journey. The last one was Radio City which scared us at the time so it's like the next step."

During his November interview with BBC Radio 1, Kennedy reflected on the importance of New York City - and its Irish community - in the creation of “Sonder.”

"It’s just been an important place for me, to be honest," Kennedy said.

“I feel creative there. There’s like a strong Irish connection there so it’s hard to feel homesick."

He added with a laugh: “If you get stuck, there’s about 600 pubs in New York."

You can listen to Dermot Kennedy's album "Sonder" here on Spotify: