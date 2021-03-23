Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy performed his hit song “Paradise" with production trio Meduza on Ellen Degeneres’ US talk show ‘Ellen’ on March 22.

While it was his first time performing "Paradise" on television, it was Dublin native Kennedy's second time appearing on "Ellen."

Released in October 2020, "Paradise" was Kennedy's first new single since the debut of his first studio album "Without Fear" in 2019.

Less than a month after its official release, "Paradise" went on to top the Irish Music Charts:

Our song ‘Paradise’ x @meduzamusic is number 1 on the @irishcharts !!! I’m the first Irish artist to achieve this in 5 years!! Thank you so so much to everybody who has helped me do this! Love 🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/uadnyZMzsb — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) November 27, 2020

Read more Paul Mescal and Dermot Kennedy stun fans with special performance

Kennedy has been enjoying a steady rise to fame since his humble beginnings busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street and has gone on to perform on the main stage at Ireland’s massive Electric Picnic music festival.

Found this on a hard drive from 2015! You’ve come a long way 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wr4ZS3wQhz — Jen Morris (@JenMorrisie) August 31, 2019

Upon the release of his debut album "Without Fear" in 2019, Kennedy mounted a US tour that was ultimately halted last year when the global health crisis took hold. However, the Dublin native was able to perform a sell-out show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall just before pausing the tour.

So this happened last night. Milestone after milestone. It’s never anything but beautiful with you New York. Thank you so much ♥ X

.

📷 by @lucyfosterphoto pic.twitter.com/NfIqh7HCtd — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) March 6, 2020

Dermot Kennedy is currently in the US and is understood to be working on his next album.

Friday night in the studio, searching for something special. It never ever stops pic.twitter.com/hLgDpQZuyJ — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) March 6, 2021

Read more WATCH: Dermot Kennedy releases special videos for two of his songs