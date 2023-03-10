Ladbrokes has teamed up with acclaimed international sand artist Sean Corcoran to create a striking sand portrait of first-time Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell ahead of the 95th Oscars this Sunday, March 12.

The sand portrait of the Dublin actor was installed on Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo, the beach which has become globally recognizable from scenes in the Oscar-nominated "The Banshees of Inisherin," in which Farrell stars alongside fellow Academy Award nominees Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon.

You can watch drone footage of Colin Farrell's sand art on Achill Island here:

Ladbrokes noted that there is widespread excitement across Ireland this week ahead of the Oscars with Ireland nominated in a record 14 categories and this portrait seeks to represent the rich support among the Irish nation for Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin," and all other Irish Oscar nominees.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with the very talented Sean Corcoran on this incredible sand art installation to show our support for Colin Farrell, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ and indeed all Irish nominees ahead of the Oscars this weekend.

“I think I speak for the entire nation when I say we are immensely proud and firmly behind our native stars for Oscar glory. Here’s to a great night for the Irish in Hollywood!”

Ahead of Sunday's ceremonies, Ladbrokes shared its latest Oscar odds:

Best Picture: 1/10 Everything Everywhere All At Once, 12/1 All Quiet On the Western Front, 20/1 The Banshees of Inisherin, 20/1 Top Gun: Maverick, 33/1 The Fablemans, 50/1 Tar, 66/1 Elvis, 100/1 Avatar: The Way of Water, 200/1 Triangle of Sadness, 200/1 Women Talking

Best Actor: 4/6 Brendan Fraser, 5/4 Austin Butler, 10/1 Colin Farrell, 50/1 Paul Mescal, 66/1 Bill Nighy

Best Actress: 4/7 Michelle Yeoh, 5/4 Cate Blanchett, 25/1 Andrea Riseborough, 33/1 Michelle Williams, 66/1 Ana de Armas

Best Supporting Actor: 1/33 Ke Huy Quan, 12/1 Barry Keoghan, 12/1 Brendan Gleeson, 25/1 Judd Hirsch, 50/1 Brian Tyree Henry

Best Supporting Actress: 5/4 Jamie Lee Curtis, 6/4, Angela Bassett, 9/4 Kerry Condon, 50/1 Hong Chau, 50/1 Stephanie Hsu

Best Director: 1/12 Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 6/1 Steven Spielberg, 20/1 Todd Field, 25/1 Martin McDonagh, 50/1 Ruben Ostlund