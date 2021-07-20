Keem Bay on Achill Island has been named one of the best beaches in the world by the global travel site Big 7 Travel.

The Co Mayo beach placed 11th on the publication's annual list of 'The 50 Best Beaches in the World.'

Big 7 Travel writes: “Keem Bay is a breathtaking rural and sheltered beach surrounded by cliffs on Ireland’s largest island – Achill Island. Its gleaming white sand rivals tropical islands and the water is superbly clear.

"The sun might not always be shining, but when it does it’s world-class. And yes, it’s beautiful even on a rainy day.”

Big 7 Travel used aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, and contributions from their editorial team to determine the best beaches across the globe.

Keem Bay in Co Mayo has frequently been voted as Ireland's most beautiful beach.

Earlier this year, travel website Lonely Planet named it as one of the best beaches in Europe. And in 2020, the scenic beach was voted by Irish people as their favorite vacation spot in a poll conducted by online lottery company Lottoland.

This is not the first time Big 7 Travel has recognized the picturesque beach. Keem Bay also placed on its best beaches list in 2019.

Here are the top 10 beaches on Big 7's '50 Best Beaches In The World':

Vaeroy Beach – Norway Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Islands, Australia Fig Tree Bay – Protaras, Cyprus Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland Source d’Argent – Seychelles Playa Ruinas – Quintana Roo, Mexico Kanuhura Maldives – Lhaviyani Atoll Maldives Pig Beach – Bahamas

