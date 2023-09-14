Paul Mescal, the Oscar nominee from Co Kildare, has been included in the TIME100 Next 2023 list, which was announced this week.

For its annual list that recognizes rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more, TIME invited "today’s leaders to pay tribute to those who are following in their footsteps" and made the fitting choice to have Farrell pen a tribute to Mescal.

"There is something indelibly honest about his work," Farrell, 47, wrote of Mescal, 27.

"Something that allows us a feeling of recognition. It’s not so much what he shows you, but instead what he makes of himself available for you to see."

He added: "The first time I saw Paul perform, what moved me was his ability to stand in silence and take in the world around him so I could experience it through him. I was riveted, and it has been the same in every performance since.

"It is the sincerity of his every word and gesture that makes me so excited for what he’s yet to share with us."

Colin Farrell writes about the first time he saw Paul Mescal perform: “What moved me was his ability to stand in silence and take in the world around him so I could experience it through him” https://t.co/C7Sw5uLxmA — TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Farrell's warm words for Mescal come the same year that both Irish actors received their first-ever Oscar nominations, which happened to be in the same category, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Farrell was nominated for "The Banshees of Inisherin," while Mescal landed a surprise nomination for "Aftersun."

Ahead of the Oscars, though, Mescal had similarly warm words for Farrell. The Kildare man was chatting with Newstalk’s John Fardy, who remarked: “You’re up against another Irish man - it must be a heartache that you get an Oscar nomination and you’re both going to wear the Irish flag?”

“There’s no heartache in that,” Mescal interjected with a bit of a chuckle.

“I’m flying the flag for Colin, to be honest.

“I think his performance in ‘Banshees’ is just one of my favorites in quite a while, so to get to be nominated in a category with him is - I take great pride in that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newstalk (@newstalkfm)

More recently, the two Irish actors shared another distinction when they were both named in Elle Magazine's "Hot Irish Guy Summer" list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Mescal could be heading back to the Oscars next year judging by early reviews of "Foe," in which he costars with yet another Irish Oscar nominee, Saoirse Ronan.