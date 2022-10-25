"The Banshees of Inisherin", Martin McDonagh's new movie, is in the number one spot at the Irish box office with an opening weekend of over €668k.

Irish audiences flocked to the cinemas last weekend to experience one of the most talked about and best-reviewed films of the year, "The Banshees of Inisherin", starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Martin McDonagh’s dazzling masterpiece shot on location in Inishmore and Achill Island, Co Mayo, has surpassed the opening weekend for his 2008 hit, "In Bruges".

The opening weekend take of over €668k also surpasses other Irish hits such as "Calvary", "Brooklyn", "The Wind That Shakes The Barley", "Belfast", "The Guard" and "Michael Collins".

In the United Kingdom, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (which is 99% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) has also returned stellar box office results. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the movie has taken in at £1.64M.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" received a 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere where the movie won two coveted awards for Colin Farrell for best actor and Martin McDonagh for best screenplay.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences."

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is at cinemas everywhere in Ireland now.

Watch the trailer for "The Banshees of Inisherin" here: