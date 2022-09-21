Brendan Gleeson has been revealed to be one of the hosts on the upcoming 48th season of the iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) in New York City.

Gleeson is set to take the spotlight on the long-running comedy show on Saturday, October 8. He'll be joined by musical guest Willow for the season's second episode.

see you next week! pic.twitter.com/52CSL9YObh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 20, 2022

Gleeson will be live from New York ahead of the October 21 theatrical release of the highly-anticipated "The Banshees of Inisherin," which sees him reunite with his "In Bruges" co-star Colin Farrell on the big screen.

Gleeson and Farrell join fellow Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon in the Martin McDonagh movie that was filmed on the Aran Islands and recently scooped the Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Farrell) awards at the Venice International Film Festival.

It’s going to be a feckin’ good time. #BansheesMovie's Brendan Gleeson is hosting @nbcsnl on October 8th! pic.twitter.com/tCzob2KH4I — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) September 20, 2022

Gleeson will be the first Irish person to take on SNL hosting duties since Saoirse Ronan graced the stage back in 2017. (Though, in fairness, she's actually Irish American!) Other previous Irish hosts include Liam Neeson and Gabriel Byrne.

If Gleeson is looking for some SNL hosting tips, he needn't look any further than his "Banshees" co-star Colin Farrell who hosted the show back in 2004:

With Dublin native Gleeson as the guest host, the SNL writers are likely already firing up their always, eh, shrewd takes on Irish culture, as this round-up of SNL's St. Patrick's Day sketches illustrates: