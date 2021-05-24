Irish music act Celtic Woman got the Saturday Night Live treatment on Saturday night as the long-running comedy sketch show poked fun at the all-female ensemble in a mock TV commercial.

"Witness Irish culture the way it was meant to be enjoyed... in Ohio," the mock commercial said.

"These flat-iron maidens bring you on the sexual eye contact journey of a lifetime," the commercial continues.

The commercial advertises "eight deep-cut Gaelic battle songs", some "loosely authentic originals", and a "random assortment" of non-Irish songs that "the audience just kind of wants to hear".

The skit features four mock Celtic Woman performers - Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, guest host Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kate McKinnon - who introduce themselves and their music to the audience.

"If you like Riverdance but wish that they could move their arms, you'll love us," says one of the performers.

The four performers sing a high-pitched, Irish-inspired version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" for one of their non-Irish songs, while their "loosely authentic original" simply comprises of directions to a local castle.

The commercial's narrator also introduces "two horny ponytail dudes" who play 100 drums and a "running violin girl" who support the vocalists.

The three-minute skit also poked fun at the type of audience members who flock to Celtic Woman concerts.

"If I had to describe it in one word, I would say Ireland," one SNL actor says while dressed as a cardigan-wearing fan after a Celtic woman concert.

"It was genuinely the most fun I've had in my life. I don't know what that says about me, but it's true," said another fan.

Other fans include a man who thought he was attending a Boston Celtics game and a man who appeared to be more interested in how the women looked than how they performed.

Read more Celtic Woman celebrates 15 years with massive American tour featuring special guest artist Chloë Agnew