The first trailer has been released for Martin McDonagh's eagerly awaited new Irish film "The Banshees of Inisherin," starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

The film sees Farrell, Gleeson, and McDonagh reunite for the first time since they joined forces for the instant-classic "In Bruges" in 2008.

McDonagh and Farrell previously reunited for "Seven Psychopaths" in 2012 before McDonagh went on to direct the Best Picture-winning film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in 2017, for which he was nominated for Best Director.

Gleeson, meanwhile, appeared in "The Guard" (2011) and "Calvary" (2014), two films directed by McDonagh's older brother John Michael.

However, McDonagh's latest comedy-drama sees the trio reunite for the first time in 13 years.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" will also feature appearances from legendary Irish comedian Pat Shortt and other stellar Irish talents, including David Pearse and Sheila Flitton.

The film will receive its worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, followed by its US premiere at the Toronto Film Festival shortly afterward.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" will open in Irish cinemas on Friday, October 21.