What must it have been like to be in Ireland in 1951 when stars John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara and director John Ford were there filming The Quiet Man?

On June 7, 1951, The Quiet Man began filming. It was a massive production for the time, shooting in Cong, Co. Mayo; Ougtergard, Co. Galway; Ballyglunin train station; and Lettergesh Beach, and including treasured Irish theatre actors like Barry Fitzgerald and Arthur Shields, and many locals as extras.

John Wayne also brought along four of his children, who had cameos in the movie - Michael (18), Mary Antonia "Toni" (16), Patrick (13), and Melinda (12) all play young people attending the horse races.

The following video shows a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of The Quiet Man. They're the moments you would never see just by watching the film.

It's amazing to see the film crew in action, John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara's friendship, the stars mingling with extras, locals, and the crew between scenes, and John Ford in the director's chair.

Until The Quiet Man, John Ford had been famous for western classics like Stagecoach, The Searchers, and Grapes of Wrath. The Quiet Man was his love letter to Ireland and the homeplace of his family.

And of, course, it was special for stars Maureen O'Hara and John Wayne to be filming in Ireland, too. O'Hara was born and raised in Ireland, and Wayne's grandfather hailed in County Antrim.

