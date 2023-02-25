Neil Jordan is a well-known Irish film director, screenwriter, novelist, and short-story writer who was born in Sligo, Ireland in 1950.

Neil Jordan has made a name for himself in the film industry, having written and directed some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies in recent years, including having written the screenplay for Liam Neeson's most recent movie "Marlowe".

Neil Jordan has received numerous accolades for his work, including an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "The Crying Game." In this article, we will explore his life and career, and highlight some of his most famous works.

Jordan grew up in a middle-class family and went on to study at University College Dublin, where he earned a degree in English and History. He then worked as a teacher and a writer, publishing several novels and short-story collections, including "Night in Tunisia" and "The Past." It wasn't until the late 1970s that he turned his attention to filmmaking, and in 1982, he wrote and directed his first feature film, "Angel."

One of Jordan's most famous films is "The Crying Game," released in 1992. The film is a thriller that follows the story of an IRA member who befriends a British soldier he has taken hostage. The movie explores themes of sexuality, race, and identity, and is known for its shocking twist ending. "The Crying Game" received widespread critical acclaim and was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Jordan the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Another notable film directed by Jordan is "Michael Collins," released in 1996. The film tells the story of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins and his fight for Irish independence from Britain in the early 20th century. The film stars Liam Neeson as Collins and features a strong supporting cast, including Julia Roberts, Aidan Quinn, and Stephen Rea. "Michael Collins" was a box office success and received critical acclaim, with Neeson earning a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

In addition to his work in film, Jordan has also made a name for himself in television. He has directed episodes of popular shows such as "The Borgias" and "Riviera," and he created and directed the series "The End of the Affair," based on the novel of the same name by Graham Greene.

Throughout his career, Jordan has shown a keen interest in exploring complex themes and characters. His work often delves into questions of identity, sexuality, and power, and he has been praised for his ability to create compelling and nuanced stories. In addition to his films and television work, Jordan continues to write novels and short stories.

These are Neil Jordan's highest-ranked movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"Mona Lisa" (97%)

"The Crying Game" (94%)

"The Company of Wolves" (85%)

"Michael Collins" (78%)

"The Butcher Boy" (77%)