Irish star Liam Neeson will star in the prison escape thriller "The Riker’s Ghost," directed by award-winning Irish filmmaker Neil Jordan.

The role will pair Neeson once again with "The Crying Game" filmmaker.

Jordan recently directed Neeson in the upcoming neo-noir crime thriller "Marlowe," which marked the 70-year-old actor's 100th film. Jordan also wrote and directed the 1996 film "Michael Collins," starring Neeson.

"The Riker's Ghost" is written by Jordan, along with Sean O’Keefe ("Spenser Confidential") and Brian Rudnick ("Dungeons & Dragons").

In the film, Neeson will play a convict set for release from prison who, when his lawyer is kidnapped, is forced to break out a terrorist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a unique take on the prison escape,” said Jordan. “A bare-knuckle ride from incarceration to freedom, by someone who just wants to finish his term. The reluctant escapee will be played by Liam Neeson, and I can’t wait to explore this character with him.”

The film also marks a reunion between Neeson and the film’s producers, Alan Moloney of Parallel Film and Steve Richards of Endurance Media.

Richards has produced a number of Neeson’s titles, including the action thriller "Non-Stop" and the mystery thriller "Unknown, among others.

Moloney, who produced "Marlowe," said: “I am thrilled to be joining forces again with Neil and Liam. We have put together an elite team to support Neil’s scripted and directorial vision. This one will have you on the edge of your seat.”

Jake Katofsky and Susan Mullen will co-produce "The Riker’s Ghost" with Rupert Wyatt also serving as producer. In addition to producing, Richards’ Endurance will also finance.

The film is scheduled to begin filming in September 2023.