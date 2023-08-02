Angus Cloud, the “Euphoria” star who passed away on Monday, July 31 at age 25, is being remembered fondly by his relative Gerald Hough in Co Offaly.

"Angus was a really nice fella, a really gracious guy," Hough, a second cousin of Cloud and the proprietor of JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Co Offaly, told the Irish Independent.

“You wouldn’t think he was in one of the biggest TV hits, the way he was when you met him.

“He was a typical Irish kind of fella.

"He was kind of like how Cillian Murphy is, just really talented but down-to-earth normal with it.

“Angus carried that Irishness with him. We are not as braggadocious.

“You really knew he was Irish, with his red hair. He was very understated."

Last summer, amidst the height of his "Euphoria" fame, Cloud posted on Instagram that he was in Co Offaly.

Hough says the Irish American actor was vacationing with his father and his two younger sisters.

“They were on the Shannon and came to Banagher, to the pub, for a night out," Hough said.

“We impromptu shot a scene for my ad for the following Christmas.

“Angus did a few scenes and he loved taking part - he was just such a lovely person. He was a kind, quiet character.”

Angus did a few scenes and he loved taking part

Hough said Cloud and his family holidayed around the Shannon “on a family river tour” and visited Dublin too.

“His father was originally born in Swords in Dublin but he moved to Oakland [in California], many years ago, as many Irish did during recessions,” Hough said.

Cloud's father Conor Hickey, a former captain with the Ashbourne Rugby Club, passed away in May after a battle with cancer. Cloud died a week after his father was buried in Ireland.

“We will always remember a lovely, kind young man but he also had an immense talent," Hough said of Cloud.

“You can see it in 'Euphoria.' And people had a great affinity to his character.

“He was basically playing himself. He was very like his character in that show in reality.

“It’s very sad to lose someone so young, someone with such talent.”

You can watch Cloud talking about the season two finale of "Euphoria" here:

Cloud's family confirmed his death in a statement on Monday: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

TMZ reported on Monday: “A source close to the family tells us Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest.

“We're told he was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.”

TMZ later said that police said the cause of Cloud's death was unknown and they've launched an investigation.

In a 2019 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cloud revealed that he was preparing to move to Ireland before unexpectedly being scouted for the role of Fezco in "Euphoria."

“I just kinda went out to the east coast on a one-way type thing," he told WSJ.

“I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”