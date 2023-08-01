Angus Cloud, who starred as Fezco in the smash hit HBO drama "Euphoria," died in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31, his family has confirmed.

Cloud's death comes a week after his father Conor Hickey, a native of Dublin, was buried in Ireland after he died following a battle with cancer.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement on Monday, as per Variety.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

TMZ reported: “A source close to the family tells us Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest.

“We're told he was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.”

TMZ later said that police said the cause of Cloud's death was unknown and they've launched an investigation.

On July 14, Cloud shared a tribute to his late father on Instagram. Four days later, he shared an Instagram post in which he tagged the location as Dublin, Ireland.

Cloud, whose full name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, previously said that he was preparing to move to Ireland before he was scouted to feature as Fezco in "Euphoria."

“I just kinda went out to the east coast on a one-way type thing," he told the Wall Street Journal in 2019.

“I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”

Cloud's plan, WSJ said, was just to “live out there, be working.”

While Cloud unexpectedly embarked on acting, he still made time to visit Ireland. Last year, the rising star posted on Instagram that he was in Co Offaly.

Michelle Hough told VIP Magazine at the time that Cloud spent his “brilliant” trip to Offaly “retracing his roots."

“He spent the day with his cousins visiting beautiful heritage sites such as Clonmacnoise, the spectacular monastery on the banks of the river Shannon," Hough revealed.

"He partied the evening away then in JJ Houghs,” she explained, adding that the traditional pub is actually owned by his cousin Gerald Hough. “Angus loved the live music and was seen dancing away with his family.”

Cloud even filmed a part for JJ Hough's Singing Pub's annual Christmas video while he was in Co Offaly.

“Angus filmed his part in the pub in August," proprietor Ger Hough, Cloud's second cousin, told the Westmeath Independent last December.

"We were drinking a few pints of Guinness that day so the camera work was more shaky.”

Presenting the seventh annual J.J Houghs Christmas Ad entitled 'The Biscuit Tin' It tells the tale of a struggling Publican who unwittingly gifts his entire life savings to a customer, who in turn re-gifts it, the tin travels the world as everyone who receives it gives it away! The themes we explore are learning to appreciate the simple things in life and the current energy crisis. Keep an eye out for some local talent including Jared Madden, Denis Hickey and cameos some of Offaly's finest exports Michael Hough, Sam Keeley and Angus Cloud. Music by Dave Desmond & Ultan Conlon - musician Shot and Edited by Alan Rogers Written & Directed by Gerald Hough PLEASE GIVE IT A LIKE AND SHARE Posted by JJ Houghs Singing Pub on Monday, December 12, 2022

According to the New York Times, Cloud is survived by his mother, Lisa Cloud Hickey, and his two sisters, Molly Hickey and Fiona Hickey.