HBO's hit series "Euphoria" is set to shoot in Dublin for its third season, according to filming locations posted on IMDB.



The Emmy Award-winning "Euphoria" is set to film in The Long Hall, Coppers Night Club, and Kilmainham Jail, according to IMDB.

However, Marcus Houlihan, manager of The Long Hall on South Great George's Street, has since told The Irish Independent: “We have had no approach from anybody to do it. I’ve had no contact from anyone in production.

“I’m confused as to where it has come from. It’s news to me as well.

"I have two daughters that are massive Zendaya fans so if it was happening, you’d know all about it."

Copper Face Jack's, however, leaned into the reports that "Euphoria" would be filming there, posting on Instagram: "BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers!

"The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls toilets"

"Euphoria" was renewed for another season after its eight-episode second season came to an end in 2022. IMDB further notes that other locations for the hit HBO show's third season include Singapore, England, Italy, New York City, California, and New Jersey.

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, "Euphoria" follows a group of high school students as they navigate love, friendships, and identity in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.

The show's ensemble cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

In an official statement, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.

"We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco in the series, recently revealed his Irish roots.

Although he was born and raised in California, the 27-year-old said he had thought about moving to Ireland for a while.

"All my family lives out there," he said, according to FM 104.

"Euphoria's" third season does not yet have an official release date, but the series will likely air sometime in 2024.