Years ago, when I tramped around Erin like a wayward saint, I stopped into a honey-colored pub one raw March afternoon following a pilgrimage of sorts to the Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary, where St. Patrick had converted King Aengus in 450 A.D.

Besides the young barkeep, there were two other fellows in the pub, paying no heed to one another and sitting five stools apart. Rather than parking myself between the somber pair, I collected my pint and sat before the crackling fire, just as a troop of shivering Americans poured in from their tour bus.

God love them, but they were cautious creatures, clinging to the far wall as if the world itself was out to do them harm. Yet the barkeep, clearly well-versed in the bus tour drill, soon had them sipping happily on creamy Irish coffees.

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Once the Yanks had settled themselves, the two at the bar struck up a loud conversation.

“Tourists,” snorted the first, a stout, middle-aged man with a black beard, nodding toward the coffee-sipping Yanks.

“And yourself?” asked the other of the same age, wearing a checkered cap above his freckled face. “Are ye from hereabouts?”

“I am not,” the beardy one retorted blankly.

“Do you have family?” the other pressed.

“I do and I don’t,” he said, bristling at the stranger’s intrusion. “If you must know, my parents died during my childhood, and I was brought up by the Christian Brothers. But one evening, after a cruel feed of their gruel, didn’t one of them say it was a shame that I was separated from my wee runt of a brother, a twin brother, who himself had been snatched away by a horde of nuns from a distant convent. Now, does that satisfy your insatiable curiosity?”

“Begod,” gasped the freckled fella, unfazed by the other’s curtness, “I, too, was uprooted from my home at an early age, and a kind nun at the convent hinted that I also had a twin brother. But it was quickly hushed in fear I’d run west and search him out amongst the furze and bracken.”

“The west?” Beardy repeated. “’Tis from the west I hail. Where else, with my shimmering shock of black hair—the true Celtic mane. Not the fair, buttery Norman tops who planted themselves in the Golden Vale. A dear Brother told me that I was from Annaghdown in County Galway.”

“You’re joking me now, so you are,” the freckled fellow exclaimed, raking a hand through his own black hair.

“I’m not, then,” answered Beardy, blessing himself in a show of truth. “Annaghdown in County Galway, so it is.”

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Hearing the name Annaghdown a second time, the freckle-splotched fellow excitedly ordered two Jamesons. After the pair had made short work of the golden drams, he fumbled through his coat pockets and produced a torn envelope.

“Throughout me long and lonesome childhood,” he sobbed, hopping three stools closer, “this was the only scrap of me own, a half-torn place name in me dear mother’s own weak hand. A little scrapeen that has become my birth certificate ... my genealogy ... my family tree.”

Retreating a stool further from the stranger’s blubbering, the bearded fellow snatched the scrap and read aloud, “Annagh. Annagh-blanketly-blank.”

“My dear lost brother,” the other wailed, leaping a fourth stool to pull him into a hug.

“Get off me, you stupid eejit!” shouted Beardy, wrestling free from his grasp.

“But, don’t you understand?” gasped the crestfallen fellow. “I’m from Annagh-somewhere-or-other, same as yourself!”

“Granted, this is all highly unusual,” conceded Beardy, still appalled by the stranger’s physical encroachment. “And it’s doubly odd you were brought up in a convent and had a twin brother, so it is. Nevertheless, I’m afraid there’s many villages in County Galway that begin with Annagh,” he added coldly, tossing back the useless scrap. “Off the tip of me tongue there’s Annaghduff, Annaghcotty, Annaghhilt and Annaghnamaddoo. And though nothing in the world would please me more than to walk out from this pub arm and arm with me long-lost brother, I won’t chance a broken heart on some misbegotten pup I’ve never laid eyes upon until this very day.”

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Hearing this admonishment, the freckled fellow dropped his head and wept convulsively. This, in turn, brought on sympathetic mutterings from the Yankee contingent who had been eavesdropping the whole while - for they, like myself, were spellbound by their unfathomable colloquy.

“But, surely,” added Beardy, reacting to the unfavorable grunts from the crowd, “I know God works in mysterious ways, yet a reunion of two brothers after fifty aching years is even a long shot for the grand workings of the Almighty.”

“Yes, but do you not, as I do,” choked the freckled fellow, “wake betimes from shocking dreams of childhood in the dreariness of a black-potted night?”

“Not at all,” Beardy fired back, fidgeting before the blathering fool.

“Think, man, think,” sputtered the other, motioning to the barkeep for two more short ones. “Now, peg that into ye, can’t ye, and perhaps a thread of recollection might come to the fore - for, in truth, I’m bursting with an uncanny premonition that one dear mother suckled and swaddled the two of us.”

More agreeable after his second splash of drink, Beardy glanced at the busload of Yanks whose eyes were now wet and brimming for, in truth, this extraordinary passion play would bring a tear to a glass eye.

“Think, man, think,” beseeched the freckled fellow, hopping to share the one stool.

“I see a little houseen whitewashed by the sea,” crooned Beardy, “and a grand bush of ivy in its garden. And sure, there’s me and me dear brother - God care and protect him - playing Ring around the Rosie about a standing stone in the middle of our field.”

Suddenly, Beardy’s sing-song ceased, as though a tallow torch had illuminated some forgotten passageway in his narrow-chambered skull.

“Yes, yes,” the freckled fella urged, as if the same spark had lit up his own. “We carved such a lovely name onto that stone, did we not?”

“Aye, so we did,” said Beardy, his face plum-flushed with delirious joy.

“Arragh, now, do say it,” begged the freckled fellow, taking Beardy by the hands. “Why, the very name itself is now echoing in me own lonely heart. Out with it, man, so we’ll be forever free from the shackles of loneliness.”

They abruptly stood and whirled about in exhaustible circles, upsetting glasses and tabletops, as the name itself frothed in the spittle of their tongues. Then, as though a sunbeam had simultaneously lanced the very core of their souls, they peered into one another’s wild, disbelieving eyes and wailed, “The Stone ... The Stone of Destiny!” before collapsing in a tangle of legs to the floor.

What followed was an unnerving stillness, as if the Earth itself had stopped its spinning. Then, the American contingent sprang from their station and charged the joyous pair, overwhelmed by the miraculous coincidence they had witnessed.

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At the height of the celebration, the bus driver entered the pub to find his charges embracing the Annaghdown twins. And, sure, once he had gathered his ecstatic troops, weren’t the Yanks a generous lot? As if by God’s own hand, the freckled fella’s soiled cap had dropped near the front door, and each of them emptied their pockets into it - coins, pound notes and dollar bills. Enough, I daresay, to set the pair up until December’s Dundrum Fair.

I, myself, watched in awe as the Americans boarded the bus to take their leave. And says I to meself, “Won’t they have a lovely story to tell from the Cape Canyons to the Grand Cod - all they witnessed this blessed day in Cashel.”

And once aboard, didn’t they scramble to the back of the bus with their cameras flashing, taking snap after snap of the twin brothers who traipsed away arm in arm, the two happiest men in all of Ireland.

Myself, too, was richer for it, for I had never seen the likes. And I was glad in the way the barkeep kept to himself, collecting the glasses and clearing his own eyes, perhaps, as I was certainly clearing mine.

So there I sat, praying to the Almighty, for surely there’s a God after witnessing such a miracle. In truth, I might have prayed there till dawn had not the publican arrived with a heap of packages.

“Tommy, any news since I’ve been away?” he asked the barkeep, as I lifted my congested head.

“Not a thing, sir,” Tommy answered to my utter dismay.

“Nothing strange, then?” the publican repeated, going about his business.

“Nary a thing, sir. Just a busload of Yanks in for the coffee. That, and the O’Horsey twins, acting like a pair of blooming jackasses again.”

*This story was first published in The Berkshire Eagle on March 15, 1998. Kevin O’Hara is the author of “Last of the Donkey Pilgrims: A Man’s Journey through Ireland.” You can visit his website at TheDonkeyman.com.