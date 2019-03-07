No pints? No problem! Here are the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day outside of the pub.

Here's a list that can make St. Patrick's Day fun without ever darkening the doorstep of your local. It's really not that hard to leave the Guinness alone for just one day and celebrate being Irish in other ways.

Here are some ways to enjoy a sober St. Patrick's Day:



Curl up at home with a classic Irish movie

Be it 'The Quiet Man,' 'My Left Foot,' or even more modern films like 'Sing Street' or 'The Young Offenders,' you can bring a bit of Ireland into your living room this St. Patrick's Day.

Cook bacon (or if you're Stateside corned beef) and cabbage for you and your beloved

When they came off the ships, bacon and cabbage was the staple diet of the shanty Irish. Tasted good then, and tastes good now.

Watch some Irish television

Catch up on what is happening in the Emerald Isle on RTE's International Player.

Read 'How the Irish Saved Civilization' by Thomas Cahill

This will fill you in on the real St. Patrick and the incredible job he did in converting the Irish back in the fifth century.

Try to learn Irish, the language of your forebears

Lucky for you we have a foolproof guide to get you started for free.

Book a trip to Ireland

By leaving after St. Patrick's Day you will save money and what with Norwegian Air now in the market, you can get flights home for as cheap as chips. Did you know you can also book an Irish tour directly with IrishCentral?

Watch a St. Patrick's Parade on television, or attend one with family and friends

There's no better way to mark St. Patrick's Day than with a lively parade!

Research your Irish surname

Here's a good place to start - The top 300 Irish family names explained.

