Sober St. Patrick's Day's® (SSPD) 10-year anniversary milestone celebration on March 17, 2021, promises to be better than all of its previous sold-out parties in New York City.

Large global audiences have already registered for the celebration of 10 years of "reclaiming the true spirit of St. Patrick's Day."

Focused on changing the perception and experience from an occasion for binge drinking and misuse of alcohol, Sober St. Patrick's Day® is a celebration of the richness of Irish culture and the legacy of St. Patrick.

The SSPD 10th-anniversary virtual celebration will begin at 4 pm in New York / 8 pm in Ireland on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. While this year's event is free and virtual, meaning no one will be turned away, registration is still required. You can RSVP online here.

Co-hosted by Samantha Kelly, the SSPD 10-year anniversary virtual event features a line-up of world-class entertainment, including:

John Whelan, the 7-Time "All Ireland Champion" Button Accordion, Producer

Brian Conway, the 5-Time "All Ireland Champion" Fiddle, 2006 Mid-Atlantic CCE Hall of Fame

Arjun Ramachandran, 12-year-old phenom Irish fiddle player and dancer

Donie Carroll, Singer, Guitarist

Mary Courtney, Recording Artist

Dylan Foley, 4-Time "All Ireland Champion" Fiddle Champion

Brendan Dolan, Musician 2016 Mid-Atlantic CCE Hall of Fame

Jeffrey O'Sullivan, America's Premier Uilleann Piper

Liz Simmons & Flynn Cohen, Guitarists, Mandolin, Vocals

Donny Golden School of Irish Dance, Award-winning Irish Dancers

This year, Ellen Morehouse is set to receive the Emerald Spirit Award, which each year honors an under‐recognized community of dedicated professionals and advocates who work with family members, including children and adult children of alcoholics, collaterally affected by the family disease of addiction. Morehouse is the Executive Director of Student Assistance Services (SAS) Corp., a non-profit mental health, substance abuse, bullying, and problem gambling prevention agency based in Tarrytown, New York.

Tami Ellen McLaughlin, SSPD's Executive Director, says: "In 2017 I was working with the Irish Arts Center which had launched its #GetLit campaign in support of gifting books across New York City on St. Patrick's Day. That evening I attended my first Sober St. Patrick's Day®.

"My St. Patrick's Day that year was based on bookend events organized by folks committed to creating a positive image of Ireland, and in a safe and healthy environment on St. Patrick's Day — I was hooked."

William Spencer Reilly, Founder/Chairman of Sober St. Patrick's Day®, said: "Many folks around the world will be looking for alternative ways to celebrate, and since they won't be able to be out and about, we're merging all of our other cities' parties this year into one star-studded celebration via this YouTube Premiere."

You can contact SSPD at SoberStPatricksDay@gmail.com, or learn more on the Sober St. Patrick's Day® website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Tune into the virtual Sober St. Patrick's Day® on March 17, 2021, at 4 pm New York / 8 pm Dublin time.