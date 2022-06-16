US Representative Richard Neal (D-MA 1st District) marked Bloomsday on June 16 with a brief speech in the US House of Representatives on June 16.

“I rise today to commemorate the centennial of James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses,’ arguably one of the best literary accomplishments in history," Representative Neal said on Thursday.

“The time-honored epic was published in its entirety on Joyce’s 40th birthday, February 2, 1922.

“Born in Dublin, educated at UCD (University College Dublin), his words transcend countries across the world.

"The story is read and studied worldwide and Joyce himself has become an intrinsic part of world culture.

“Through a stream of consciousness writing style, and with humor and parody, Joyce has kept literary thinkers and historians engaged with interpreting his words, even 100 years later.

“In 265,222 words, Joyce chronicles the simple and even mundane encounters of protagonist Leopold Bloom in one ordinary day in Dublin: Thursday, June 16, 1904.

“Yet, Joyce does it with wit, linguistic exuberance, and high regard for the ordinary and often overlooked details that remain captivated.

“I am one of those readers.

“June 16 – today – is considered by Joyce fans as 'Bloomsday' and festivals are taking place in Dublin, and across the States, and around the world.

“As such, let me wish all of you a Happy Bloomsday.”

Bloomsday 2022 is being marked around the world today, June 16, with various events, some of which are in collaboration with Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs.

Representative Neal's commemoration of "Ulysses" comes not long after he led a bipartisan congressional delegation to London, Dublin, and Belfast in engagements regarding Brexit, the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the US commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

The Massachusetts politician who has Irish roots has been vocal on Irish and Irish American matters throughout his career.

