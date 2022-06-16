To mark Bloomsday 2022 (June 16) and the centenary year of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its global network of Embassies and Consulates have collaborated with dozens of partners worldwide to present their largest global Bloomsday celebration to date.

"Hold to the Now," a new short film for Bloomsday, is a collaboration between the DFA and the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) with 35 Irish Embassies and Consulates worldwide.

Filming took place across five continents, from Cairo to Kyiv, Austin to Abuja, Singapore to Santiago, and Berlin to Brasilia. Performers include actors Stephen Fry and Glenn Keogh ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), leading Irish artist Amanda Coogan, and one of the world’s most eminent Joyceans, 94-year-old Dr. Fritz Senn, President of the James Joyce Foundation in Zurich.

"Hold to the Now," with an original score composed and performed by Cormac Begley, is now available to view here:

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, commented: "Our 2022 Bloomsday campaign is a global celebration of Joyce in this centenary year of the publication of ‘Ulysses’, embracing not only literature but film, visual art, performing arts and Irish studies.

"Global Ireland’s continuing innovation in cultural diplomacy connects new audiences worldwide with Irish ideas and creative excellence through the diverse partnerships forged by our diplomatic network."

Irish Embassies and Consulates are also marking Bloomsday 2022 with diverse events in collaboration with local partners. Joycean fans worldwide can enjoy an isiZulu performance of Molly Bloom’s soliloquy in Johannesburg, a Vietnamese version of "Dubliners" in Hanoi, newly commissioned Ulysses murals by acclaimed Irish artist Aideen Barry in Hungary, and by 18 universities across Brazil, a jazz-inflected Joycean song cycle in San Francisco, and much more.

Check out the full range of activities at Ireland.ie/Bloomsday.

To reach new global audiences as part of DFA’s Bloomsday campaign, Irish Embassies and Consulates have also organized a second annual Global Joycean Book Giveaway. Over the Bloomsday period, over 3,500 copies of "Ulysses," "Dubliners," and "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man" are being distributed across four continents in 12 languages ranging from Vietnamese, Indonesian and Japanese to Portuguese, Hungarian and Croatian. To deliver this, the DFA's diplomatic network has partnered with national and public libraries, secondary schools, universities, bookshops, literary cafés, and cultural centres, including remote libraries in the Australian outback and street cafés in Indonesia.

In Dublin, the Museum of Literature Ireland is hosting a programme of events throughout Bloomsday on June 16, while the Bloomsday Festival, presented by the James Joyce Centre, embraces an extensive range of programming from June 12-18, including film screenings, art exhibitions, and walking-and-sketching tours of the city. Find out more at BloomsdayFestival.ie, MOLI.ie, and Ulysses100.ie.

Bloomsday's "Hold to the Now" Performers (in order of location)

Abuja: Osasogie Efe Guobadia, actress and Member of the Jos Repertory Theatre

Amman: Rayan Almasri, playing the lead role in a Stability Fund funded film project between Cinemagic (Northern Ireland) and Generations For Peace (Jordan)

Austin: Brian Taylor, BFA Acting student at University of Texas

Belfast: Amanda Coogan, performance artist

Berlin: Sarai Cole, opera singer

Brasilia: Amanda Pessoa Bandeira, student at University of Brasilia

Budapest: Claire Jacobs, actor and member of the Irish community in Hungary

Cairo: Farida Abdelaziz, poet and poetry reader

Dar es Salaam: Dariah Clemence, Irish Embassy staff

Dublin: Nadia Dobryanska, Ukrainian lawyer and human rights activist

Dublin: Adam Mohamed, writer, performer, musician, poet and educator

Dublin: Prof Regina Uí Chollatáin, Head of School of Irish, UCD

Freetown: Salamatu Laggah, Youth Champion of the National Secretariat for the Reduction of Teenage Pregnancy in Sierra Leone and advocate for persons with disabilities

Harare: Chimwemwe Chipidza, actor, musician, and writer

Helsinki: Greta Lignell, acting student at Theatre Academy Helsinki

Jakarta: Trinity, travel blogger and writer

Johannesburg: Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala, actor

Kyiv: Tanya Maksymovich, project manager

Lilongwe: Tamanda Kanjaye, writer, poet, senior editor with Africa in Dialogue, lecturer at University of Malawi

Lisbon: Inês Lapa Lopes, actress

Ljubljana: Gašper Kvartič, actor and academic

London: Stephen Fry, actor, broadcaster, comedian, director and writer

Los Angeles: Glenn Keogh, actor

Luxembourg: Sophie Cotter, Irish/Luxemburgish student

Madrid: Sara Cantó, founder of the Bloomsday Society Madrid

Manchester: Hannah Donelon, actor, musician, award-winning sean-nós folk singer, and clown

Manila: Nicole Mempin, assistant to the Irish Ambassador

Mexico: David Alejandro Ramírez Carrera, dancer

New York, PMUN: Geraldine Byrne Nason, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations

Nicosia: Lily Michailides, poet

Ottawa: Rory Woodland, performer

San Francisco: Tongo Eisen-Martin, San Francisco’s 8th Poet Laureate and founder of Black Freighter Press

Santiago: Emilio Antilef, poet and writer of Mapuche origin

Singapore: Malcolm Leoi

Sofia: Hristo Tenchev, actor

Tartu: Professor Raili Marling, Head of the Department of English Studies at Tartu University

Valletta: Dr. Maria Frendo, academic in the Department of English at the University of Malta

Washington: Christina Sevilla, Picnic Theatre and Office of the United States Trade Representative

Zurich: Dr. Fritz Senn, President of the James Joyce Stiftung, Zurich, and Joycean scholar

