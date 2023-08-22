Róisín Wiley, representing New York, has been named the 2023 Rose of Tralee tonight in Co Kerry.

Wiley is the first New York Rose to win since 2007, and the first Rose representing an American city to win since 2016.

The Irish American - her parents are both from Co Limerick - emerged as a late favorite ahead of Tuesday night’s televised interviews.

Wiley, 27, takes over from Rachel Duffy who represented Co Westmeath in the 2022 event.

As the winner, Wiley will receive a new Kia Niro plug-in hybrid to drive for the year, a world travel prize valued at €25k, a weeklong holiday in Co Kerry, complimentary accommodation at The Meadowlands Hotel every time she returns to Tralee for the year, hair styling services from Sean Taaffe, makeup services from TRND BTY, and the Rose of Tralee perpetual trophy.

"I'm speechless, I'm so thankful," a shocked Wiley said upon being announced as the 2023 Rose of Tralee.

Rather than a beauty contest, the Rose of Tralee searches for a role model and ambassador to represent Irish culture around the world. Entrants must be at least 18 years old, be female or identify as female, and be Irish or have Irish ancestors.

For the first time ever, the Rose of Tralee broadcast featured two hosts this year as Kathryn Thomas joined longtime host Daithí Ó Sé.

Overall, 32 women were vying to claim the 2023 Rose of Tralee title, with entrants from Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival kicked off in Co Kerry on Friday, August 18, and culminated with two nights of live, televised interviews from the Kerry Sports Academy at the Munster Technological University (MTU) tonight and last night.

In the lead-up to the festival weekend, the 32 Roses were busy on their 'Rose Tour' of Ireland, making stops in Co Wexford, Co Longford, Co Dublin, Co Offaly, Co Meath, and Co Limerick before finally descending upon 'The Kingdom,' Co Kerry.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee, Róisín Wiley, in her own words:

Hello there! My name is Róisín Wiley, and I am honored to represent New York in the 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

I am 27 years old and live in Manhattan. I am a VP of National Sales at a consumer marketing company, managing a territory of OTC and Pharmaceutical accounts. I specifically partner with them to plan and execute strategic digital & in-store campaigns.

My parents, Eddie & Majella, were born and raised in Co. Limerick. My mom is from Templeglantine, and my dad is from Kilmallock. They emigrated to NYC in their 20s and built an amazing life for my younger brother John & I in Westchester, NY.

We have been blessed to travel to Ireland every year, and now a bit more often to cheer on the Limerick Hurlers!

I enjoy walks (especially in the rain), dog watching, traveling, and exercising. I am passionate about taking advantage of every opportunity and hope to motivate others to be the best version of themselves.

I’m thrilled beyond belief to participate in the Festival, and very excited to meet all these other fabulous women. I will be forever thankful to my family and friends for their unending support!