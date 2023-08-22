Róisín Wiley, this year's New York Rose, has been tipped by bookies to be crowned the 2023 Rose of Tralee.

Wiley, with odds of 4/6, is the favorite heading into the second and final Rose of Tralee selection night on Tuesday according to BoyleSports.

The New York Rose has received a lot of support in the betting market over the past week, BoyleSports said on Tuesday, which has seen her odds tumble and make her the favorite ahead of the beginning of the televised shows.

Wiley, 27, is a VP of National Sales at a consumer marketing company. She lives in Manhattan and has Irish heritage through her parents Eddie and Majella, who were both born and raised in Co Limerick.

Ahead of the Rose of Tralee events, Wiley said: "I’m thrilled beyond belief to participate in the Festival, and very excited to meet all these other fabulous women.

"I will be forever thankful to my family and friends for their unending support!"

Tralee has been UNREAL!! Here’s a recap of a few moments from Saturday and Sundays parade🍾🌹🤍 Posted by New York Rose of Tralee on Monday, August 21, 2023

The New York Rose has claimed the Rose of Tralee title four times in the festival's history: Maggie Flaherty in 1974, Marie Soden in 1976, Roisin Egenton in 2000, and Lisa Murtagh in 2007.

In 2016, Chicago Rose Maggie McEldowney won, marking the last time a Rose representing an American city claimed the title.

Last year's winner was Rachel Duffy, who was representing her home county of Westmeath.

Overall, 32 women are vying to claim the 2023 Rose of Tralee title, with entrants from Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee will be selected tonight, August 22, at the conclusion of the second evening of live, televised interviews at Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU, presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

The final night of the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2023 airs today at 8 pm Irish time / 3 pm EDT on RTÉ One in Ireland and will be streaming on the RTÉ Player.