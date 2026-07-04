Zipit Donadea, a new forest adventure park in Donadea Forest Park, Co. Kildare, is now open to the public.

The park was officially opened on Thursday, July 2 by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD.

The project was awarded €1.2 million in funding through Fáilte Ireland’s Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme, which is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union under the EU Just Transition Fund. Zipit Forest Adventures invested a further €300,000 in the development.

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The new visitor experience represents a significant addition to Kildare’s outdoor tourism offering, providing an engaging, family-friendly activity which strengthens the appeal of the region for both international and domestic visitors.

The project received a total investment of €1.5 million and is estimated to generate an additional €9.3million in economic impact over the next 15 years supporting 20 jobs at the activity centre. It also expected to increase footfall of over 25,000 across domestic visitors, international tourists and local communities in its first year, growing to over 40,000 annually by 2033.



Located within Coillte's Donadea Forest Park, Zipit Donadea offers an immersive outdoor adventure experience designed to appeal to a diverse range of visitors.

Key features include an aerial course combining ropes, ziplines and elevated treetop nets. It comprises six separate courses, including dedicated junior elements, offering varying levels of challenge for visitors aged three and over and ensuring an engaging and inclusive experience.

The new outdoor amenity also provides a purpose-built visitor reception cabin, seating for spectators and accessible toilet facilities. An innovative treetop nets experience creates a nature-based adventure for younger visitors through a series of elevated play spaces.

Sustainability was a central focus of the project’s design and delivery, with the facility operating fully off-grid and powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), supporting a low-emission, low-noise model that protects the surrounding forest environment.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, said:

“I’m pleased to officially open Zipit Donadea today. As a Kildare South representative, it’s fantastic to see a development like Zipit Donadea come to life within one of the county’s most valued natural amenities. Projects like this enhance how people can experience and enjoy our forests, encouraging more families and visitors to spend time outdoors and connect with nature. Set in the scenic surroundings of Donadea Forest Park, this development adds to Kildare’s appeal, supporting its role as a key destination for outdoor recreation for both visitors and the local community.

"This investment by the Government of Ireland and European Union through Fáilte Ireland’s EU Just Transition Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme is supporting sustainable economic development and job creation in communities and businesses across the Midlands.”

David O’Donnell, Commercial Director at Zipit Forest Adventures, said:

"We're delighted to have received EU Just Transition Funding, without which the Zipit Donadea project would not have been possible. The opening of Donadea is a significant milestone for our business and for adventure tourism in the region and further strengthens our relationship with Coillte. As an Irish-owned, family-run business, we're proud to invest in outdoor experiences that create local jobs, encourage people to spend time in nature and support regional tourism.

"From the outset, we recognised Coillte's Donadea Forest Park's potential to become a leading destination for visitors from Dublin, Kildare and the wider Midlands. Thanks to the support of Fáilte Ireland through the EU Just Transition Fund and our partnership with Coillte, we've created a world-class adventure attraction that complements and protects this unique natural environment. We expect to provide a valuable boost to the local visitor economy while supporting our continued investment in adventure tourism across Ireland."

Zipit Donadea is the latest project to be completed under Fáilte Ireland’s Investment Grant Aid Scheme for Private and Community SMEs, which opened for applications in August 2023. This is the second regenerative tourism project to officially open in Kildare, following the launch of Emily Square, Athy in September 2025.

Nestled in a rich natural and historical landscape, Coillte's Donadea Forest Park already attracts visitors with its scenic looped walking trails. The addition of the Zipit Donadea strengthens the destination’s overall visitor proposition, complementing existing amenities including walking routes, heritage features and an on-site café.

Zipit Donadea is officially open to the public from Friday, 3rd July 2026.

Find out more here.