From Newgrange and Glendalough to Cobh, Waterford’s Viking Triangle, and the Rock of Cashel, the guide points travelers toward some of the most storied stops in Ireland’s Ancient East. The list also includes Powerscourt Estate, Hook Head Lighthouse, the Dunbrody Famine Ship, and the Irish National Stud, offering plenty of inspiration for a heritage-focused trip in Ireland.

Planning a trip to Ireland? You’ve probably heard of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, which runs along the western coast of Ireland, but maybe you’re not as familiar with Ireland’s Ancient East, the locales around the eastern portion of Ireland that tell fantastic stories from Ireland’s long and rich history.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Discover Ireland has put together some of the best spots to visit in Ireland’s Ancient East - check them out here:

Powerscourt Estate

11

Located in Co Wicklow, the stunning Powerscourt Estate has 47 acres of gardens for you to explore.

Newgrange

11

Older than the pyramids in Egypt and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, this monument from the Neolithic Era in Co Meath is one of Ireland's most popular sites.

Glendalough

11

The home of a 6th-century monastic site in Co Wicklow, Glendalough, and its plentiful walking trails are one of the most scenic areas in Ireland.

Cobh

11

A port village in Co Cork, Cobh, was the last port of call for the ill-fated Titanic, as well as many of the famine ships that departed from Ireland in the 1800s.

Waterford Viking Triangle

11

This cultural and heritage quarter in Waterford City is a perfect family-friendly day trip in Ireland.

Hook Head Lighthouse

11

This Irish lighthouse in Co Wexford is the oldest operational lighthouse in the world.

Dunbrody Famine Ship

11

Also in Co Wexford, this historic site offers an authentic reproduction of a 1840s emigrant vessel.

Kilkenny

11

Co Kilkenny blends history and modernity through its annual arts festival and its fascinating witch-trial history.

Rock of Cashel

11

This ancient site in Co Tipperary holds the history of some of Ireland's most famous high kings.

Irish National Stud

11

This thoroughbred breeding facility in Co Kildare is a must-see for any equestrians visiting Ireland.

Learn more about Ireland's Ancient East from Discover Ireland here:

Are you planning a trip to Ireland? Let us know in the comments!



Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* This article was originally published in 2019 and updated in June 2026.