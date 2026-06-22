Dublin has added two new Wonder Wander trails. The self-guided walking tours highlight some of the most interesting features in central Dublin's built heritage.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councilor Ray McAdam, and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, launched the two new trails, the latest in the Wonder Wanders series, on June 17.

The trails explore and celebrate the Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs) of Phibsborough, North Great George’s Street, and Mountjoy Square, and tell rich and distinct stories of the development of these historically significant areas and the people who lived and worked in or visited them.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The trails offer an opportunity for communities and visitors to better understand the history, heritage, and architecture of these areas. The routes were developed by the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in co-operation with Architectural Conservation Officers of Dublin City Council. Local communities participated in workshops to identify buildings, sites, and features important to them.

Speaking at the event, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councilor Ray McAdam, said:

“These Wonder Wander trails are bringing hugely important parts of our city to life. Don’t just walk past the buildings that frame our daily lives. Look up. Consult the trail guides. Every window, every arch, every weathered brick, and every doorway is a chapter of Dublin’s built heritage story. It’s thanks to Wonder Wanders that this story is reaching a wider audience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Built Heritage Service (@nationalbuiltheritageservice)

Announcing the trials at St Peter’s Church in Phibsborough, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, said:

“The places and buildings that we pass every day may have greater heritage significance than people realize. Every street has a story to tell, and the Wonder Wander trails really bring these to life and can help people to better understand the built heritage all around us.

“Working together, teams from the National Built Heritage Service and Architectural Conservation Officers from Dublin City Council have created something very special. These trails are a fantastic example of a community-led project, and I wholeheartedly encourage people to explore them and to look up the other sixteen trails available in Architectural Conservation Areas around the country.”

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, welcomed the trails:

“These two Wonder Wander trails remind us how Dublin’s built heritage has shaped its personality and sense of place. Architectural Conservation Areas are hugely important to the fabric of our villages, towns, and cities. These places or groups of buildings have a special historic character, and these trails will ensure they can be enjoyed and cherished now and into the future.

“We look forward to the continued success of the trails around Ireland and look forward the development of new Wonder Wanders in Cork city and towns in Donegal and Mayo next year.”

Both Dublin trails are available on colorful maps that highlight points of interest and feature scavenger hunts for families. The stops encompass all sorts of built heritage structures, from local landmarks such as churches and courthouses to more modest buildings, including houses and shops, as well as sculpture, street furniture, water pumps, and even vent pipes and coal chutes.

The Phibsborough Wonder Wander Trail has lots to highlight, including the famous Doyle’s Corner, the former Baptist Chapel (colloquially called ‘the Red Church’), ornate shopfront features, historic terraces, the area’s oldest house, stunning stained-glass windows by Dublin’s celebrated designer Harry Clarke, and many unique stories, from the Easter Rising to Bob Marley’s Dublin concert.

A short stroll away, through North Great George’s Street, and on to Mountjoy Square park brings people to Dublin’s only true Georgian square, which was once a private garden for 68 householders. The houses, built between 1973 and 1818, have an ordered rhythm in their window and door openings, which gives a sense of unity around the square. This walk reveals much, including fine buildings, archways, coal holes, historic fanlights, streetlights, street signs, and many stories.

Wonder Wander trails are now available in 16 ACAs across 7 counties and 8 local authorities. These trails are just one of the projects that the Department’s National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) and the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) are delivering across the country to shine a light on Ireland’s rich built heritage.

Wonder Wander trail maps are free and available from the National Built Heritage Service website and in print format from libraries, public buildings, and council offices in the local area.