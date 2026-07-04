Achill Island has been named the 8th Best Island in the World for 2026 by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Islands have a certain alluring magic that sets them apart from mainland destinations. Maybe it’s the sense of mystery that comes from their separation, or the remote beauty of being surrounded by nothing but horizon-stretching ocean.

With that in mind, Big 7 Travel has officially released its annual list of 'The 50 Best Islands in The World', now in its 7th year. This diverse list includes breathtaking islands from around the globe, each offering unique experiences and natural beauty.

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Achill Island ranked highly for its pristine beaches, with Keem Bay consistently voted one of the world's best stretches of sand, and for the crystal-clear waters that draw Ireland's basking sharks to its coast.

"A small island off Ireland’s Atlantic coast, Achill knows how to show off. The island is a kaleidoscope of colour, from soft pink sunrises and turquoise seas to moss-green hills and fiery sunsets," writes Big 7 Travel.

"Achill is loved for its breathtakingly beautiful, pristine beaches – Keem Bay, for example, is consistently voted one of the world’s best stretches of sand. The crystal-clear waters are also popular with basking sharks, Ireland’s gentle giants. Try spotting them from the golden sands – or, if luck is on your side, you might get a chance encounter on a paddleboard."

To compile the ranking, the Big 7 Travel editorial team combined aggregated scores from previous media results and travel awards with insights from its social audience, then applied its in-house editorial expertise to draw up the final list of 50.

You can see which islands made the top 10 list below.

TOP 10 BEST ISLANDS IN THE WORLD:

Sri Lanka Mo’orea, French Polynesia Socotra, Yemen Madeira The Galapagos, Ecuador Great Exuma, Bahamas Seychelles Achill Island, Ireland Koh Lipe, Thailand Milos, Greece

For the full list of the World's Best Islands, please click here.