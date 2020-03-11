WIN a subscription to Ireland of the Welcomes magazine!

This St. Patrick’s Day we’re celebrating our sister publication Ireland of the Welcome and giving away a one-year subscription to the bi-monthly magazine celebrating the magic of the Emerald Isle.

Produced in Dublin, Ireland of the Welcomes is an award-winning magazine that showcases the best of Ireland's history, scenery, culture, and traditions to the world at large. Each issue features lavishly-illustrated articles on Irish beauty spots, regular features on Ireland’s extraordinary millennia-spanning history, remarkable literary talent and history, music and dance traditions, as well as folklore, festivals, events and so much more.

Each issue of Ireland of the welcomes is a beautiful Irish mosaic of people, places, and cultural treasures. Ireland of the Welcomes has become a valued friend to many people with Irish ancestry and to legions of fans who are fascinated by the true spirit of Ireland.

Ireland of the Welcomes celebrates and brings to live that true spirit of the Emerald Isle.

Can’t wait to read Ireland of the Welcomes content? You can also access articles from the glossy magazine on IrishCentral.com here. The long-standing passionate Ireland of the Welcomes community also has a vibrant presence on Facebook.

If you’d like to buy a subscription to Ireland of the Welcomes click here.

Or perhaps this St. Patrick’s Day you’d like to buy someone the gift of an Ireland of the Welcomes magazine to bring a little bit of Ireland into their home all year round? If so click here to purchase a gift subscription.