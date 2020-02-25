From cultural events around Ireland this spring, to the walking the Kerry Camino, history at Kylemore Abbey, spring self-care and more Ireland of the Welcomes magazine has you covered in this issue.

The March / April 2020 issue of Ireland of the Welcome is officially a celebration of things springtime in the Emerald Isle.

The daffodils are blooming and the snowdrops are trying their best to put on a show, while here in Ireland of the Welcomes headquarters we’re also straddling our history and the future, and nowhere is that more apparent than with Domhnall O’Donoughue’s feature on the modern Irish literary scene and Leo O’Cathsaigh’s piece on the history of Irish storytelling.

Elsewhere, the brighter days have us dreaming of summer holidays and so we’ve taken this issue as an opportunity to visit some of the country’s best kept secrets - from hotels to heritage sites we’re here to whet your appetite for Irish travel.

If you get to visit Ireland this year please let us know, we love to hear your tales.

Enjoy the issue!

Check out the content of the March / April 2020 issue of Ireland of the Welcomes:

Ireland's Eye

What's happening this spring

Bookworms

A look at Ireland's literary scene

Kerry Camino

Deanna O'Connor looks at walking the Kerry Camino

Irish Beauty

The Irish beauty brands making a mark on the international market

Mr Barnardo

A look at the life and times of Thomas Barnardo

Kylemore Abbey

A history of the famous Kylemore Abbey and the Benedictine nuns who made it home.

Hot Hotel

We visit The Heritage in Laois

Limerick

We visit the city's Georgian quarter and stay in One Pery Square

Guinness Storehouse

A look at Ireland's number one tourist attraction - the Guinness Storehouse

The Stories We Tell

Ireland's history of storytelling

Defending Trinity College

Trinity College Dublin and the Easter Rising

Photo Essay

The beautiful Glendalough

What is...

A Round Tower

