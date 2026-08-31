An American woman whose viral social media posts about the Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival racked up two million views last year has returned to County Clare after finding love at last year’s festival.

Mary Timby from Colorado travelled to the small Clare village after discovering the town's legendary Matchmaking Festival mentioned on an episode of the Emmy award winning TV series ‘Schitt's Creek’.

Disillusioned with dating apps, Mary was drawn to the festival’s emphasis on real human connection — meeting people face-to-face, rather than online which she says was “more natural, genuine and a lot more fun.”

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On a whim, she booked a flight to Ireland and headed to the Matchmaker Bar, where she met Clare man, Jay Mangan and a relationship developed. Mary is now spending the summer in County Clare with Jay and has joined the team at the Matchmaking Festival to help promote this year's event.

Her return to Ireland coincides with a milestone year for the festival itself. The Hydro Hotel, one of the village's landmark buildings was purchased by the Fiddle + Bow Group earlier this year. Now the new owners are bringing the historic hotel back into the festival programme, with live music, social dancing and speed dating planned throughout September.

Previously run for generations by the White family, the Hydro hotel has long held a special place in the story of Lisdoonvarna.

Gerry Quinn, Managing Director of the Fiddle + Bow Collection said: “The Hydro Hotel has an incredible history and was once the beating heart of the festival. There's real excitement about what's to come this September, with over 70 acts confirmed and live music every day throughout the month.”

He added: “We are taking a measured approach to the festival this year — seeing what works, keeping the traditions people love, and introducing new ways for people to experience the festival. We’ll be listening closely to visitors and the community, and what we learn in 2026 will shape how we grow in 2027.”

“Economically, we know how important the festival is not only to Lisdoonvarna but to North Clare and beyond, benefitting all businesses including hotels, restaurants bars and shops.”

The reopened hotel has already created 60 jobs, with additional casual staff being recruited to support the festival throughout September.

Julie Carr, PR for the festival added: “It’s wonderful to see the festival building momentum again. What makes Lisdoonvarna so unique is the sense of community — the locals, the dancers, the musicians and the familiar faces who return year after year.

"The festival brings people into the town, supports local businesses and creates a real buzz throughout the village. That sense of continuity is so important, and it’s something we want to build on for the next generation”.

The festival runs throughout September across multiple venues in the village with music and social dancing at all venues.

For a full schedule of events, go to www.matchmakerireland.com.