Experience Limerick city at its best! Overlooking the handsome, tree-lined People’s Park in Limerick’s historic Georgian Quarter, No.1 Pery Square is both luxurious and intimate.

Dine in…

The Sash Room. Think bright and airy interiors mixed with a super relaxed atmosphere, which gives way to delicious and carefully-sourced food. It’s always a treat to see menus that change with the season and make the most of local producers - which is why team IOW has already been back to The Sash Room. Twice.

Find time...

To chat with the staff. The beauty of a boutique hotel is that everything from the decor to the cocktail menu has a personal touch and the beauty of One Pery Square is that every single staff member wants you to enjoy your stay. From banter to personal recommendations, the staff manages to read the situation and give you exactly what you want. No easy feat.

Spend…

Time enjoying the comings and goings of regulars and guests in The Long Room. Insta-friendly (although the real prize for Instagram-worthy interiors goes to the bathrooms) and staffed with knowledgeable and confident professionals. We say go for afternoon tea and stay through cocktail hour, to really see this place come into its own.

Explore…

The nearby Milk Market, an all-weather all-weekend market full of food, crafts and other essentials. Or venture further afield and explore Limerick county in all its glory.

For more information One Pery Square, Georgian Quarter, Limerick, Ireland. Visit oneperysquare.com for more information or call +353 61 402 402