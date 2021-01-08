Just over an hour outside Dublin, The Heritage Hotel is an ideal spot to relax, spend time with loved ones, and do a spot of designer shopping while you're at it!

Spend...

Time in The Heritage Spa. It’s rare to find a hotel spa with a thermal suite worthy of a visit in itself. This is exactly what The Heritage has done. The Spa Experience at The Heritage lasts two hours and includes a chance to relax in the sanitarium, pummel away calluses at the foot bath and purge any overindulgences in the heat experience. An absolute must-try if you visit. While those looking for a deep tissue massage like no other should request a treatment with Mairead. She’s a pro!

Dine in...

Blakes, which impressed us with its vegetarian options and commitment to showcasing local produce. The onion soup, pork belly, and vegetarian ravioli topped our list while the newly renovated interiors made the entire experience feel a little more luxurious.

Find time...

To try Afternoon Tea (€32 per person), and yes there is a vegan option available! Served daily in The Galleria, afternoon tea at The Heritage is a treat like no other and hugely photographable. We say come for the macaroons and stay for the kitsch crockery and fluffy white scones.

Explore...

The nearby Kildare Village or National Stud and Japanese Gardens. Brands at Kildare Village include Prada, Barbour, Sandro, and The Kooples. A must-visit for bargain hunters.

For more information The Heritage, Killenard, County Laois, Ireland. For more information visit theheritage.com or telephone +353 (0) 57 8645500.