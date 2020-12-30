Voted by the public the Condé Nast Traveller in The Readers' Choice Awards 2020 has ranked Ireland the 11th best place to visit!

Ahead of paradises like Malaysia, Jamacia and Peru, Ireland has come in at number 11 in the Condé Nast Traveller in The Readers' Choice Awards 2020 as one of "the best countries to visit".

Condé Nast Traveller announced "From European classics that crop up on the list of the best countries in the world again and again – Italy, Portugal, Croatia – to further-flung places that keep drawing travellers in – Vietnam, Colombia, Tanzania – these are the best countries to visit according to the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

Ireland received a score of 91.50. These are "percentages representing overall average levels of satisfaction."

Just recently Condé Nast and named what they rank as the "most beautiful places in Ireland. Their top choices were the Cliffs of Moher, in County Clare, Connemara, in County Galway and the Voya Seaweed Baths in County Sligo.

They said "For a relatively small country, Ireland scores high in the sightseeing stakes from the elegant Georgian streets of its capital Dublin, to the more elemental and remote appeal of its further flung beauty spots and historic landmarks.

"The craic might be mighty and the welcome warm, but it’s not just a nostalgia-steeped vision of the past that is the draw, modern-day Ireland is a progressive, youthful and cosmopolitan society with a fast-moving contemporary scene when it comes to art, film, music, food, literature and tech with something new to discover all the time."

Sadly, due to the coronavirus, the tourism industry in Ireland is down 85pc this year, according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC). They believe that there will not be a full recovery until at least 2024 and 150k people will lose their jobs.

However, when it's safe to travel once more, Ireland will be waiting for its visitors with open arms and a céad míle fáilte (a hundred thousand welcomes).