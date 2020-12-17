We’ve all been longing to get back to the island of Ireland and when the time is right, a warm Irish welcome will most certainly be waiting for you.

These are strange and trying times, but it is the promise of a return to doing the things we love, like paying Ireland a long overdue visit, that is helping us get through.

Tourism Ireland, in particular, can't wait to help guide you through your next visit to the island of Ireland as soon as the time is right.

Here are just ten of the many places in Ireland that we can't wait to visit again:

1. Belfast City: History meets modernity in this vibrant metropolis in Northern Ireland.

12

2. The Causeway Coastal Route: A picturesque driving route in Northern Ireland with the likes of the Carrick-a-Reade Rope Bridge and Bushmills Whiskey Distillery as top stops.

12

3. Trinity College and the Book of Kells: History buffs and education enthusiasts will marvel at the centuries-old university in the heart of Dublin.

12

4. Newgrange: Built by Stone Age farmers 5,200 years ago, this fascinating site in County Meath is older than the pyramids at Giza in Egypt.

12

5. The dining options: From handmade baked goods to fresh seafood, incredible dairy and local produce, to Michelin star dining or cozy traditional pub favorites, there's something for every person's tastes on the island of Ireland.

12

6. Powerscourt House and Gardens: Located in County Wicklow, this 19 hectares estate merges luxury, history, and entertainment in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.

12

7. Kinsale: Known as Ireland's 'Culinary Capital,' this seaside village along the Wild Atlantic Way in County Cork is sure to offer a warm, Irish welcome.

12

8. Kylemore Abbey: Built in the 1800s and converted into a monastery 100 years ago, this site in Connemara is home to Ireland's largest walled garden.

12

9. Galway City: This gem on Ireland's western coast was voted as the friendliest city in all of Europe this year.

12

10. The Rock of Cashel: Steeped in both history and legend, The Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary was the seat of the King of Munster for hundreds of years.

12

This article is proudly produced in partnership with Tourism Ireland, who can't wait to help you guide your next visit to Ireland, as soon as the time is right. Whether it's exploring Northern Ireland, peering into the past throughout Ireland's Ancient East, rambling along the Wild Atlantic Way, or taking in the sights and sounds of Dublin, Tourism Ireland will be there to inspire your next Irish adventure.

Inspired yet? Win your own trip to Ireland for you and a friend!

IrishCentral has teamed up with Tourism Ireland to give you the chance to win a dream vacation to Ireland - find out how to enter here.

To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland when the time is right, check out its website.