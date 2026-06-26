Families are being invited to explore more than 20 cultural and heritage attractions across Cork City this summer as the Playful Culture Trail returns for its sixth year.

Led by Detective Bláithín, the free trail encourages children and families to uncover clues, solve mysteries and discover the stories behind Cork's cultural treasures through curiosity, creativity and play.

Running throughout the summer, this free self-guided trail transforms Cork into a giant cultural adventure.

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Families can pick up a child-friendly Playful Culture Trail map from participating attractions and the Cork Tourist Information Office before setting off to explore museums, galleries, historic landmarks, libraries, parks and cultural attractions across the city. Along the way, young explorers can complete activities, collect stamps and uncover fascinating stories about Cork’s history, culture and heritage.

Leading the adventure once again is Bláithín, the trail’s much-loved lizard mascot, who returns this year as Detective Bláithín. Over the past five years, children have met Bláithín in a variety of guises, including as a pirate and a sustainable artist. This year, the playful green lizard has taken on the role of detective, encouraging children to look closer, ask questions and discover the people, places and stories that make Cork unique. To celebrate Bláithín's journey through the city over the past five years, a series of images showcasing her previous adventures will also be shared throughout the summer. Young detectives are invited to keep an eye out for sightings of Detective Bláithín at every stop on the trail as they collect stamps and complete their cultural adventure.

This year’s trail features more than 20 cultural and heritage locations across the city, including Nano Nagle Place, The Butter Museum, Shandon Bells and Tower, St Peter’s Cork, Cork City Gaol, Cork Public Museum, Triskel Christchurch, The Glucksman, Elizabeth Fort, Blackrock Castle Observatory, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Cork Military Museum and Cork City Library, alongside some of Cork’s best-loved outdoor spaces.

The activities are designed to encourage children to learn through exploration, imagination and discovery. Young detectives can search for hidden cannon balls at Elizabeth Fort, find the centre of the labyrinth at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, print their own butter wrapper at The Butter Museum, hunt for planets at Blackrock Castle Observatory, discover historic prisoner graffiti at Cork City Gaol, dress up at Nano Nagle Place, make a fairy house for Bláithín in Fitzgerald Park, uncover the mystery of the famous Cork Horns at Cork Public Museum, decode ancient Ogham stones at UCC and even seek out Michael Collins’ diary at Cork Military Museum.

Additional suggested activities along the trail include exploring Marina Park, crossing the city's famous Shaky Bridge, spotting public art and sculptures, completing puzzles at Old Cork Waterworks Experience, discovering hidden features at Triskel Christchurch, borrowing a board game from Cork City Library and following The Glucksman's art trail.

The Playful Culture Trail has become a summer tradition for many families, offering a fun and affordable way to spend time together while discovering Cork’s rich cultural and heritage offering. The trail encourages children to get out and explore, using both their minds and their bodies as they solve clues, complete challenges, collect stamps and uncover stories across the city. Whether tackled in a single day, over a weekend or throughout the summer months, it provides families with a ready-made adventure that combines learning, creativity, culture and fun.

Speaking about the trail, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, said: “The Playful Culture Trail continues to showcase the very best of Cork City’s cultural attractions, inviting families to explore heritage, creativity and place through play. Bláithín, our much-loved mascot, leads the way by sparking curiosity and encouraging young people to discover the stories behind each location. In its sixth year, the trail highlights how play can connect children and families with culture in fun, meaningful ways.”

Play Strategist with Let's Play Cork, Martin O'Donoghue, said: “Since launching the Playful Culture Trail in 2021, thousands of children have enjoyed exploring Cork's museums, galleries, heritage sites and outdoor spaces through play, creativity and curiosity. The trail is about making culture more accessible and enjoyable for young people while encouraging them to be active, ask questions and see their city in new ways.

"Over the past five years, children have followed Bláithín's adventures across the city in many different roles, and we're delighted to welcome her back as Detective Bláithín for another summer of discovery and adventure as part of Cork's ambition to be a more playful and child-friendly city.”

Whether you're a Cork family looking for summer adventures close to home or visitors keen to experience the city in a different way, the Playful Culture Trail offers a fun, educational and uniquely Cork way to explore the city together. The trail is kindly supported by Cork City Council.

For trail maps, participating venues and further information, visit www.playfulculturetrail.com.