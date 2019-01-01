Things to do in Ireland

Looking for things to do in Ireland? Whether you are traveling on your own, going on an adventure with friends, or looking for family-friendly in- and outdoor activities, Ireland has plenty to offer to all.

Ireland launches new national Greenways website Culture Night: Experience Ireland’s heritage after hours at OPW sites across the country Explore Great Famine history and trace your roots at Skibbereen Heritage Centre
Explore the island of Ireland with IrishCentral's interactive map

Explore the island of Ireland with IrishCentral's interactive map

Each county across Ireland has its own unique story and our bespoke Explore Ireland map will help you discover every corner of the island.

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