Derry is having a moment, with its historic streets buzzing every night with live music, dancing and the kind of craic that keeps crowds spilling out onto Waterloo Street. Add in Michelin-recommended restaurants, a thriving craft beer scene and a packed calendar of summer festivals, and it is easy to see why this compact city in the north-west is fast becoming one of Ireland's most exciting places to eat, drink and explore.

Compact Derry buzzes with energy and its historic streets, lively pubs, hotels and nightclubs are filled with music. A central location to soak up the city’s nightlife is Waterloo Street, lined with music-filled bars and venues where, on summer nights, crowds spill out onto the street to mingle and enjoy a bit of craic.

This summer a new high-energy show at The Gweedore Bar adds a further dimension to Waterloo Street’s nighttime entertainment running every Thursday, combines live music, dance and storytelling in a mesmerizing performance that weaves together the music and heritage of Ireland.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Tickets for the show include a warming meal of authentic Irish stew and, glass in hand, the audience will entertained by world-class Irish dancers and musicians as they are immersed in this heartwarming celebration of Celtic culture. The show includes both traditional Irish songs and contemporary classics from some of the island’s top bands – the Corrs, Thin Lizzy and U2 – adding a modern twist and highlighting the unbroken love affair with music that is part of the Celtic soul.

The Gweedore Bar is a year-round music hub as is its next-door neighbour Peadar O'Donnell's, known as much for its quirky surroundings as for its organised and impromptu trad music sessions. Other top music spots in the city include Bennigans, which is a go-to during the City of Derry Jazz Festival,Opens in new window and Sandino’s, a popular venue for indie music. Bigger music events are staged at The Millennium Forum while the Everglades Hotel has an impressive programme of tribute acts.

Derry is also making a name for itself as an exciting culinary destination. From fabulous street food to fine dining, it offers a menu to suit all tastes.

One of the best ways to discover the flavours of the north-west is on a Derry By Fork food tour. Stopping at pubs, cafes and restaurants, the tour gives participants the chance to sample chef-inspired bites and street food favourites, craft beers, cocktails, ice-cream and artisan bakes while the guide explains the story behind the city’s food heritage.

For a fine dining experience, Michelin-recommended Browns Bonds Hill is superb. Its menu has been described as “a sequence of comforting displays of love and affection for local produce”. And top restaurant Artis, located in the Craft Village in the heart of the city, serves up dishes that use the finest Irish ingredients, sourced locally and prepared using a blend of traditional and modern techniques.

Those keen to taste Derry’s famous local craft beer should not miss a visit to the Walled City Brewery. The brewery produces 15 small-batch beers which can be enjoyed in the Taproom or with a meal in the award-winning restaurant. There are also behind-the-scenes tours and tastings, and beer masterclasses for enthusiasts who want to dive deeper and create their own beer masterpiece.

It will soon be even easier for visitors to travel to Dublin to enjoy all that Derry has to offer as in late 2026 the new Dublin–Derry air route commences. This will mean that visitors to Ireland’s capital can seamlessly include the walled city and its unique character in their travel itinerary.