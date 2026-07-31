Ireland's Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced a series of events taking place at OPW locations across the country this August Bank Holiday weekend.

“This August Bank Holiday weekend, the Office of Public Works is delighted to invite the public to explore Ireland’s rich culture and heritage," Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran said.

"We are delighted to offer a series of engaging events, whether you are a history enthusiast, a family seeking adventure, or someone looking to connect with nature, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

From family-friendly trails and farmers' markets to art exhibitions and history tours, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Ireland's OPW sites this August Bank Holiday.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Start the weekend with a rejuvenating outdoor yoga session with Christine in the picturesque Annes Grove Gardens, Co Cork. This beautiful setting offers the perfect opportunity to breathe, stretch, and reconnect with nature.

Families can enjoy a detective and nature trail fun at Ennis Friary, Co Clare, with activities designed for children aged between 5 and 12. At Charles Fort Military Fortress, Co Cork, meet ‘Oscar the Octopus’ as he settles in for his summer holidays. Little visitors can explore the summer trail and find the hidden tags dotted around the fort. Explore Scattery Island, Co Clare, on the Shannon estuary, where our OPW guides will share stories of monks, Vikings, river pilots, and sea monsters who once lived here. Visitors can also look out for rare wildlife and enjoy the peace and fresh air.

For history and local flavours, why not take a trip to Oldbridge House, Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre, Co Meath. Visitors can savour local delights and pick up some fresh produce at the Farmers Market or step back in time to the 17th century with Living History tours and meet costumed interpreters such as musketeers, artillery gunners, blacksmiths, monks and soldiers.

Nature lovers won’t want to miss the National Botanic Gardens, Dublin, which is hosting daily summer tours and ‘Wildflowers: accidental garden’ tours over the bank holiday weekend. Visitors can learn all about the history and development of the gardens and discover the seasonal highlights in our collections.

At Kilmainham Gaol, The Prisoners Lens: Secret photography in Kilmainham Gaol, 1921 Exhibition presents photographs taken by prisoners using cameras smuggled into the prison, offering a powerful snapshot of everyday life at that time.

At Rathfarnham Castle, the Monuments in Focus exhibition features photographs exploring how modern photography can capture the essence of a times past, showcasing how photography plays a crucial role in documenting the maintenance and conservation of monuments and their condition against erosion and extreme weather events.

Royal Hospital Kilmainham is offering a unique tour of Bully Acre’s cemetery. This tour explores the hospital’s story and its relationship with the local community through its three cemeteries, bringing to life the varied narratives of monks, soldiers, veterans and body snatchers.

Additionally, the OPW this month announced free admission for all individuals under 18 to heritage sites across Ireland for the month of August 2026. This initiative encourages visitors under 18 to explore and engage with their culture and heritage during the month of August and ensures access for all by removing financial barriers.

For more information and a full list of events, visit HeritageIreland.ie.