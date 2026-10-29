Halloween, which has roots in the ancient Celtic pagan festival of Samhain, is upon us yet again.

As the season turns, Ireland’s ancient Halloween traditions give Dublin a natural claim to this time of year, and the city’s mix of spooky experiences offers countless ways to explore its darker side.

To get in the mood, here's a guide to the best spooky experiences in Dublin.

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Darkland at the National Leprechaun Museum

The National Leprechaun Museum is best known for its playful daytime look at the folklore surrounding the Irish mythical creature, but after dark it becomes something entirely different. Darkland is an adults-only storytelling experience that explores Ireland’s macabre tales traditionally shared by fireside late at night.

Performed live and unscripted by skilled storytellers, the hour-long experience leads you through accounts of vicious fairies, strange deeds, and things that go bump in the night, drawing on the darker side of Irish history and myth. This is not a theme park fright, but rich storytelling delivered with atmosphere and edge.

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Bram Stoker Festival

Bram Stoker, the author of "Dracula" (1897), was born in the Dublin suburb of Clontarf in 1847. Bedridden with a mysterious illness as a young child, his mother entertained him with grisly stories of local cholera outbreaks, premature burials, and strange Dublin superstitions. As a student, he wandered Marsh’s Library and Trinity College, studying maps of Transylvania.

It’s no wonder, then, that the writer would later give the world its most famous vampire, a legacy Dublin celebrates every October with the Bram Stoker Festival. The citywide celebration transforms the streets into a Gothic playground; past years have seen outdoor theatre rising in unexpected places, candlelit tours, talks, comedy nights, and even a banquet in a crypt - a nod to Stoker’s world, though with a menu far more inviting than anything his Count might prefer.

Museum of Curiosities

Potentially Dublin’s strangest museum, the Museum of Curiosities is a two-floor labyrinth of eerie artefacts and peculiar histories. Inside, you will find two-headed animals, haunted dolls, Victorian relics, odd taxidermy, mummified remains, antique medical devices and objects that seem to sit just outside explanation.

Curated by Dubliner and cabaret performer Monsieur Pompier, the museum began as a cult online project sharing curious images from old books, archives and forgotten corners of the internet. It has since grown into a physical collection shaped by years of travel, performance and an obsession with the uncanny, and every object carries a story.

For anyone looking for something truly unusual, the Museum of Curiosities offers one of Dublin’s most distinctive and delightfully unsettling experiences this Halloween.

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Dublin Ghostbus Tour

For something more theatrical, Dublin’s original Ghostbus Tour offers a night of dark humour and gruesome history told by professional storytellers. Highlights include Glasnevin Cemetery — the largest in Dublin and a Victorian labyrinth once patrolled by armed guards and watchtowers to deter eighteenth-century body snatchers — and John Kavanagh’s Pub, also known as the Gravediggers, a timeless family-run bar built into the cemetery wall and home to one of the city’s best pints of Guinness. With scares, comedy and a few well‑timed surprises, it remains one of Dublin’s most distinctive Halloween experiences.

If you prefer your scares on foot, Pat Liddy Walking Tours offers special Halloween editions that trace the city’s darker stories through its laneways, churchyards and shadowy corners, including a Dark Dublin, Dracula, Bram Stoker & Other Horrors tour and a frightful tour on Halloween’s Irish origins.

St Michan’s Church

St Michan’s Church offers one of Dublin’s most quietly chilling experiences. Beneath the 11th‑century church lies a series of vaults where naturally dry conditions have preserved the mummified remains of rebels, aristocrats and long-forgotten Dubliners.

Visitors descend into the crypt to see these centuries-old coffins, hear their stories, and stand in the dim, echoing chambers that inspired Bram Stoker himself. It’s a short tour, but one of Dublin’s most memorable: eerie, historic, and unlike anything else in the city.

H/T: Ireland.com.