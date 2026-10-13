A series of spook-tacular events is taking place at Ireland's OPW Heritage sites this Halloween season.

From treasure hunts to spooky workshops to ghastly tours, there are plenty of events on offer this Halloween to keep everyone entertained.

The White Lady of Charles Fort is hosting a ‘Fearful Feast‘ for her friends, but they are lost in Charles Fort Military Fortress, Co Cork. Lady White is looking for brave, ghoulish and ghostly children to help her locate her eight friends hidden around the Fort. Can you help the White Lady?

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Ross Castle, Co Kerry, will transform into a haunted haven of ghouls and goblins for Halloween fun. Visitors can take part in the spooky ‘Ghostbusters Halloween Hunt’ and try to find the Castle Ghosts who have escaped. Visitors can also join ‘Tours for Trainee Ghouls and Goblins’ and learn all about how Halloween was celebrated years ago. For visitors with nerves of steel, a special Halloween tour, ‘If These Walls Could Scream’, tells tales of hauntings and murder that have taken place within the walls over the past 600 years.

“It is great to see so many fun, family-friendly events on offer at OPW locations across the country this Halloween," Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, said.

"Families will be in for a fright with ghastly tours, creepy treasure hunts and frightful workshops on offer. Make sure to visit our participating OPW locations, there is something for everyone to enjoy both young and old.”

At the National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, visitors can join the ‘Samhain Embers’ tours that reawaken the ancient folklore and traditions of Samhain. Explore the myths and folklore of plants that were used in the past and discover the stories associated with them.

For the more creative among us, visitors can take part in the pumpkin painting competition at Pearse Museum, St. Enda’s Park, Rathfarnham. There are prizes for the winners and runners-up in the various categories. The decorated pumpkins will be on display in the courtyard to celebrate Halloween.

The Rock of Cashel invites visitors to join an afternoon of stories and frights. Our tour guides will bring visitors on a journey through the buildings and graveyard to learn all about the Rock’s history. From ghosts to plague, from grave-robbers to strange creatures, there will be something to send a shiver down your spine.

Step inside the ancient walls at Ennis Friary and find out about some of the most interesting grave and memorial stones in the graveyard of Ennis Friary. The trail tells the history of the site, covering centuries of social history and linking us to those who have gone before us. Why not dress to impress or frighten and strike your most spine-chilling pose somewhere within the Friary grounds. Capture your spookiest Halloween photo on site and you could be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Sligo Abbey invites visitors to an enchanting adult Halloween workshop to create their own unique spooky companion with ‘Ghost in a Jar’ and to dust off their inner witch or wizard with ‘Cast a Spell! Craft Your Own Broomstick’.

Visitors can also take part in the ‘Traditional Halloween Turnips and Pumpkin workshop’, or try their hand at creative writing - ‘The Step into the Shadows: The Dracula Connection Gothic Writing Competition. For budding young artists, the ‘Halloween Colouring Competition’ will keep the young ones entertained or why not take part in ‘The Fancy Dress & the Great Pumpkin Hunt Family Event.’

‘Whispers from the Ruins’ talk invites visitors to an evening of ancient myths, folklore and ghost stories from Irish tradition. Hear the forgotten legends of the Bean Sídhe, the spectral hunts of the Dullahan, and the mischievous, malevolent spirits that haunt the wild Irish landscape. From epic myths of the Tuatha Dé Danann to localised ghost stories from the surrounding lands, it promises an immersive dive into the rich, dark heritage of Ireland.

Spooktacular activities are on offer at Corlea Trackway, Longford. A lively three-piece band, ‘Fir Bolg’ will get visitors in the spirit weaving together the raw spirit of Irish trad, the soul of folk, the drive of bluegrass and the girt of the blues. For those willing to get their hands dirty, a mini archaeological adventure awaits. Beneath the peat are some spooky surprises waiting to be found in the ‘Creepy Curiosity Dig’. For those with a more spooky creative side, the Halloween Art competition invites local children to create the scariest scene in Kenagh.

Lastly, Cahir Castle is hosting a lecture, ‘The Banshee in Irish Folklore’, by historian Dr. Gillian Kenny. The lecture will explore the Banshee from medieval sources through to the twentieth century, including why she was believed to follow certain Irish families, why she so often appears combing her hair, and how her cry connects to keening, the old Irish mourning tradition when women sang laments for the dead at funerals.

Immerse yourself in the dark history of our heritage sites and join us for these unforgettable Halloween events happening at OPW locations nationwide.